Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Sunday 8 August 2021
Advertisement

Green Bay Packers wide receiver 'forever sorry' for anti-Asian racial slur

Devin Funchess made the remark while commenting on the difficulty of seeing smiles on faces that were covered by masks due to the pandemic.

By AFP Sunday 8 Aug 2021, 7:11 PM
1 hour ago 2,520 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5518405
Devin Funchess in action at a training camp with the Green B
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Devin Funchess in action at a training camp with the Green B
Devin Funchess in action at a training camp with the Green B
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

GREEN BAY PACKERS wide receiver Devin Funchess apologized Sunday for using an anti-Asian racial slur when talking to reporters after a Saturday workout ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Funchess made the remark and gesture while commenting on the difficulty of seeing smiles on faces that were covered by protective masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight. It was not ok,” Funchess wrote in his early morning tweet.

“I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people.

“I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I’m forever sorry.”

He added a hashtag with the abbreviation for “Forgive The Negativity.”

Funchess had a strong practice session as he returns to the NFL after missing most of the past two seasons, opting to sit out last year due to Covid-19.

After four seasons with Carolina, He played only one game for the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 due to a broken collarbone and was traded to Green Bay in April 2020.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Funchess has 164 catches for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns over 62 NFL games.

 © – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie