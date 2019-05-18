This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 18 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Toner's injury the only concern for Cullen's Leinster ahead of Pro14 final

The second row was forced off close to half-time at the RDS this afternoon.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 18 May 2019, 6:24 PM
7 minutes ago 197 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4641753

Ryan Bailey reports from the RDS 

THE SIGHT OF Devin Toner on a crutch with his left knee heavily strapped was the only downside to an otherwise good day for Leinster ahead of next Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 final.

Toner was forced off shortly before half-time in this afternoon’s 24-9 victory over Munster after twisting awkwardly in a tackle by Dave Kilcoyne, the second row requiring help from two Leinster medics to hobble off the pitch.

Devin Toner leaves the field injured Toner was replaced in the 39th minute. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kilcoyne showed immediate concern for Toner’s wellbeing, and indeed there was genuine respect for the 32-year-old from many of his Ireland team-mates in red, as he was replaced by Scott Fardy.

Speaking afterwards, Leo Cullen said it was too early to say if Toner will be ruled out of next weekend’s decider against Glasgow Warriors at Celtic Park, but it would seem highly unlikely he will be fit for the final. 

“We’ll wait and see,” the Leinster head coach said. “We’ll get him scanned and see how he is but, yeah, he’s moving a little bit gingerly on his knee. Just caught it awkwardly so we’ll see how he is.”

Fardy made a big impact off the bench, with the Australian producing a crucial turnover on his own line in the second period, but Joe Schmidt will be waiting anxiously on news of Toner’s scan results. 

The experienced lock missed four of Ireland’s Six Nations games after undergoing ankle surgery following the championship opener against England, and only returned in time for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie