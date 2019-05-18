Toner's injury the only concern for Cullen's Leinster ahead of Pro14 final

Ryan Bailey reports from the RDS

THE SIGHT OF Devin Toner on a crutch with his left knee heavily strapped was the only downside to an otherwise good day for Leinster ahead of next Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 final.

Toner was forced off shortly before half-time in this afternoon’s 24-9 victory over Munster after twisting awkwardly in a tackle by Dave Kilcoyne, the second row requiring help from two Leinster medics to hobble off the pitch.

Toner was replaced in the 39th minute. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kilcoyne showed immediate concern for Toner’s wellbeing, and indeed there was genuine respect for the 32-year-old from many of his Ireland team-mates in red, as he was replaced by Scott Fardy.

Speaking afterwards, Leo Cullen said it was too early to say if Toner will be ruled out of next weekend’s decider against Glasgow Warriors at Celtic Park, but it would seem highly unlikely he will be fit for the final.

“We’ll wait and see,” the Leinster head coach said. “We’ll get him scanned and see how he is but, yeah, he’s moving a little bit gingerly on his knee. Just caught it awkwardly so we’ll see how he is.”

Fardy made a big impact off the bench, with the Australian producing a crucial turnover on his own line in the second period, but Joe Schmidt will be waiting anxiously on news of Toner’s scan results.

The experienced lock missed four of Ireland’s Six Nations games after undergoing ankle surgery following the championship opener against England, and only returned in time for Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse.

