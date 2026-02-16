With 3-18 across three games, Murtagh shining as Roscommon's shooting star

THREE ROUNDS INTO their Division 1 football league campaign and Diarmuid Murtagh’s Roscommon scoring stats make for impressive reading:

1-6 (1 2pt play, 1 2pt free, 0-1f) v Kerry in Killarney.

1-5 (1 2pt free, 0-1f) v Monaghan in Dr Hyde Park.

1-7 (2 2pt play, 1 2pt free, 0-1f) v Armagh in Dr Hyde Park.

That gives him a running total of 3-18 before hitting the halfway point of the competition. His tally includes six two-pointers, three of which were registered during Roscommon’s imperious first-half performance against Armagh yesterday.

Murtagh and 2023 All-Star Enda Smith were particularly lively during that period of dominance as they combined for 2-9, with their goals coming just 40 seconds apart in the first five minutes.

And considering Armagh’s second-half comeback from 12 points down, that early scoring burst ultimately nudged Roscommon over the line.

This two-pointer from Murtagh in the 13th minute illustrates his influence on the game. After gathering the ball, the St Faithleach’s forward brings the ball outside the arc before dropping his shot over the bar off his left boot.

13 nóim @RoscommonGAA 2-06 (12)@Armagh_GAA 0-03 (3)



Cé eile ach an fear sin?! Diarmuid Murtagh le 2 phointe eile 🔥



Roscommon are on fire in this opening quarter!



BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺@AllianzIreland #AllianzLeagues #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/99xqD7wdsD — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 15, 2026

His goal in the second minute was a brilliant execution of movement and timing. After some nifty interplay between Daire Cregg and Dylan Ruane, Murtagh receives the ball just outside the square and evades an incoming challenge with a lovely sidestep before sending his shot along the ground and into the bottom corner.

Advertisement

Murtagh is a longtime resident of the Roscommon attack, and an established leader in the team. Along with his brother Ciaráin, he has made the Murtagh name become synonymous with Roscommon football. They also won a Connacht title with another brother, Brian, in 2017.

Diarmuid first came to national prominence in the 2014 All-Ireland U21 semi-final against Cork, nailing an injury-time free to send Roscommon through to the final. He added 2-3 in that decider where Dublin emerged as nine-point winners.

Murtagh also made his senior championship debut that season under John Evans, coming in off the bench against Leitrim. He’s been an ever present in the Roscommon forward line since then.

Diarmuid Murtagh celebrates after scoring the winning point against Cork in the 2014 All-Ireland U21 semi-final. Donall Farmer / INPHO Donall Farmer / INPHO / INPHO

He made history last year when he became Roscommon’s highest-ever scorer after notching 0-12 in a league win over Monaghan to bring his overall tally to 19-333 (390). That elevated him above the late Dermot Early Snr who previously held the record at 17-335 (386).

And now Murtagh is delivering for Roscommon again as they sit in second place in Division 1 with two wins from three outings.

Throughout the last decade, Roscommon have struggled to preserve their Division 1 status. To look at their record in more recent years, they were promoted to the top tier in 2018 and 2020, only to drop back down the following season each time.

After earning another shot at Division 1 football in 2022, they secured a third-place finish in the 2023 league before being relegated once more in 2024.

Their most recent return to the top flight has prompted further questions about their survival chances at this grade. And their situation seemed all the more precarious after the loss of key players like Donie Smith and Diarmuid’s brother, Ciaráin, to retirement, along with the temporary absence of the St Brigid’s contingent after reaching the All-Ireland final recently.

Roscommong also had to navigate the period of transition that comes with a change of management as Mark Dowd took over from Davy Burke.

And yet, here they are within touching distance of cementing their place in Division 1 after just three rounds. Roscommon could even be unbeaten at this point had Kerry not conjured a late buzzer-beater point in Killarney from the fist of Tomás Kennedy.

The reigning All-Ireland and Division 1 champions were heavily tipped to win that league-opener with ease in front of a home crowd. But Roscommon brought a considerable challenge down the road to Fitzgerald Stadium, rallying from six points down in the first half, and seven in the second half.

Murtagh’s two two-pointers were crucial in that fightback, including this effort from down town in the second half. His kick had plenty to spare as it fell between the posts.

Emboldened by that performance, Roscommon went on to pick up their first win against Monaghan at home in Hyde Park. Again, Murtagh and Smith were instrumental as their combined 3-7 helped Roscommon overturn a two-point deficit at half-time to end up with 3-16 to 1-16 win.

That second league win in-a-row at home over the weekend gives Roscommon plenty of momentum as they prepare to take to the road again. A short trip to Pearse Stadium awaits on Saturday for a battle against Connacht rivals Galway, and their last away game will be to Mayo in the final round on Sunday 22 March.

Crucially, they will host Dublin and Donegal at Hyde Park in between those two journeys where Roscommon will need to make their home advantage count.

Related Reads 7 games to be broadcast as part of GAA league schedule next weekend Tyrone's Darragh Canavan to miss month of league as he departs for Australia Roscommon endure Armagh's second-half comeback to take big step to securing top-tier status

And they have reinforcements to add in as the league progresses. Peter Canavan spoke about how the impending return of the St Brigid’s crew will provide a further boost to Roscommon on RTÉ’s Allianz League Sunday last night.

Roscommon look the form team in Division 1 and, after an impressive win over Armagh, are they as good a bet as anyone to be Allianz League champions?

📺Watch League Sunday on RTÉ2 & the RTÉplayer pic.twitter.com/2rU8ZZxG8V — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) February 15, 2026

“What’s scary about that forward line is they’ve two brilliant forwards to come into that. The St Brigid’s lads aren’t even there. Ben O’Carroll and Conor Hand are really going to add to that.

“With a wee bit of luck, Roscommon could be sitting top and they’re definitely there on merit. They could have a big year ahead of them once they get the St Brigid’s lads back.”

St Brigid’s are recovering from a second All-Ireland final defeat in three years, falling agonisingly short to Dingle after an extra-time epic in Croke Park last month. But for players like Ruadhrí Fallon, Brian Stack and the aforementioned O’Carroll and Hand, coming back in to a winning dressing room could give them the bounce they need to move past that heartache with the club.

Roscommon’s safety in Division 1 is not quite assured yet. But with Murtagh providing strong leadership in the scoring charts, they’ve mounted a strong challenge so far.

*****