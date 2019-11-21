This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 21 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neck injury rules Costa out for three months

Blow for Atletico’s La Liga hopes as striker set to miss crucial Barcelona clash.

By AFP Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 1:39 PM
39 minutes ago 500 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4900740
Diego Costa out of action until February.
Image: Bernat Armangue
Diego Costa out of action until February.
Diego Costa out of action until February.
Image: Bernat Armangue

DIEGO COSTA IS facing three months out after Atletico Madrid confirmed the striker underwent surgery on a cervical disc today.

Costa felt discomfort in his neck last week in training and the club decided the injury required surgery.

“Diego Costa underwent surgery on his cervical disc herniation in Madrid on Thursday,” Atletico confirmed in a statement. 

“According to the information provided by the club’s medical services, the operation has gone as planned.”

Costa is expected to be out for around three months, meaning he will miss Atletico’s La Liga game against Barcelona on December 1.

He is also unlikely to play in either of their last two Champions League group games against Juventus and Lokomotiv Moscow but could return in time for the round of 16 matches at the end of February.
http://www.afp.com/en

<strong>The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!</strong>

 

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie