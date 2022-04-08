Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 8 April 2022
Advertisement

Watch: Payet scores sensational half-volley for Marseille in Europe

The Frenchman bagged the screamer against Greek outfit PAOK in the Europa Conference League.

By AFP Friday 8 Apr 2022, 10:20 AM
1 hour ago 1,092 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5733406
Dimitri Payet celebrates his goal.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Dimitri Payet celebrates his goal.
Dimitri Payet celebrates his goal.
Image: Imago/PA Images

DIMITRI PAYET SCORED a screamer for Marseille as the Ligue 1 club enjoyed a 2-1 win over Greece’s PAOK at the Stade Velodrome in the Europa Conference League last night.

The winger set up Gerson to put OM in front in the 13th minute.

But there was better to come on the stroke of half-time, as Payet met Cengiz Under’s clever corner on the half-volley from 25 yards out, sending the ball flying into the top corner.

Moroccan Omar El Kaddouri pulled one back for PAOK early in the second half to leave the tie in the balance ahead of the return game, while Gerson was sent off in injury time.

“We wanted to win tonight,” Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi told uefa.com.

“It’s a sixth straight win, we’re on a good run. We could have won by more but we’ll go there with confidence.”

The match was marred by some ugly clashes between supporters outside the stadium before kick-off with trouble continuing inside the ground.

Riot police fired tear gas in the direction of the Greek fans.

“In the second leg, I hope Marseille will be received as we have been received here,” PAOK coach Razvan Lucescu told a press conference.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I am very disappointed with what I saw today, it is a very bad image for the city of Marseille. There is a lot of violence in the world today, there is no need to have it in football.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie