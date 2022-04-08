Watch: Payet scores sensational half-volley for Marseille in Europe

DIMITRI PAYET SCORED a screamer for Marseille as the Ligue 1 club enjoyed a 2-1 win over Greece’s PAOK at the Stade Velodrome in the Europa Conference League last night.

The winger set up Gerson to put OM in front in the 13th minute.

But there was better to come on the stroke of half-time, as Payet met Cengiz Under’s clever corner on the half-volley from 25 yards out, sending the ball flying into the top corner.

Stop what you are doing and watch this!



🔥 Dimitri Payet.

🤯 WHAT A GOAL! #OMPAOK | #UECL pic.twitter.com/rilCGXFPiw — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 7, 2022

Moroccan Omar El Kaddouri pulled one back for PAOK early in the second half to leave the tie in the balance ahead of the return game, while Gerson was sent off in injury time.

“We wanted to win tonight,” Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi told uefa.com.

“It’s a sixth straight win, we’re on a good run. We could have won by more but we’ll go there with confidence.”

The match was marred by some ugly clashes between supporters outside the stadium before kick-off with trouble continuing inside the ground.

Riot police fired tear gas in the direction of the Greek fans.

“In the second leg, I hope Marseille will be received as we have been received here,” PAOK coach Razvan Lucescu told a press conference.

“I am very disappointed with what I saw today, it is a very bad image for the city of Marseille. There is a lot of violence in the world today, there is no need to have it in football.”

