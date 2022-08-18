Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 18 August 2022
Advertisement

Dina-Asher Smith wants research into ‘huge’ impact periods have on performance

The 26-year-old was back on the track at the Olympiastadion on Thursday evening in the semi-finals of the 200m.

By Press Association Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 10:35 PM
43 minutes ago 1,407 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5843958
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith (file pic).
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DINA ASHER-SMITH called for more research into the impact of the menstrual cycle on sporting performances after returning to form to book her place in the 200 metres final at the European Championships in Munich.

Asher-Smith has endured a difficult season with injuries, pulling up midway through the women’s 4×100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene with a hamstring issue which also saw her withdraw from the England team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

And in the final of the 100m earlier this week, Asher-Smith pulled out around the 60-metre mark before revealing she had suffered cramp in both calves.

The 26-year-old was back on the track at the Olympiastadion on Thursday evening in the semi-finals of the 200m, where she comfortably won her heat with a run of 22.53 seconds.

Afterwards, Asher-Smith was asked about her recovery from the cramping issues and told BBC Sport: “(It was) girl’s stuff. It was frustrating, but just one of those things.

“It is a shame because I am in really good shape, but sometimes that is not the way everything pans out.”

Asher-Smith added: “It is something which I think more people need to actually research from a sports science perspective because it is absolutely huge.

“We wouldn’t always talk about it either because you see girls that have been so consistent and there is a random dip.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“Behind the scenes, they have been really struggling, but outwards everybody else is saying ‘what’s that? That’s random’, so it could just do with more funding.

“I feel like if it was a men’s issue, we would have a million different ways to combat things, but with women, there just needs to be more funding in that area.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie