Mikey Geaney point secures dramatic All-Ireland win for Dingle against St Brigid's

Dingle (Kerry) 0-23 (0-3-17)

St Brigid’s (Roscommon) 1-19 (1-2-15)

(After extra-time)

DINGLE’S REMARKABLE CAMPAIGN ended in wild drama with Mikey Geaney hooking over the shot off his left that saw them crowned All-Ireland champions.

St Brigid’s had made a decisive burst to go two clear after 78 minutes, but Tom O’Sullivan conjured up two points to level the game before Geaney’s intervention won the day.

Extra-time was required after an outrageous kick from Ruaidhrí Fallon with the last act of normal time. The St Brigid’s wing-back banged over a stunning 65th minute shot with his right foot on the Hogan Stand side after being picked out in space by a crossfield pass from Conor Hand.

Moments before, Paul Geaney had clipped over a point to push Dingle two clear after a second half where they gained a grip as the action unfolded. Fallon flicked home a 39th minute goal for St Brigid’s, sending them ahead 1-10 to 0-10, but after that Dingle got on top as they maximised the personnel advatange when Pearse Frost was shown a black card.

St Brigids' Ruairí Fallon scores his sides first goal. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

Dingle were targetting a fast start after the series of comeback wins that had characterised their journey to this point, and they got just that. inside the opening eight minutes, Tom O’Sullivan had orchestrated their 0-4 to 0-0 advantage. He raised two white flags and set up a confidently-struck two-pointer from Conor Flanney.

Dingle’s position could have been improved further, Niall Geaney striking the butt of the upright four minutes in when he went in search of goal after a slick passing move had opened up the St Brigid’s defence.

Gradually the Roscommon champions found a way back into the game. They trailed 0-5 to 0-1 in the 10th minute, but outscored Dingle 0-8 to 0-2 for the remainder of the half. Midfielder Shane Cunnane struck 0-3, including a superb two-pointer, while Ben O’Carroll looked threatening early on close to goal.

St Brigids’ Ben O’Carroll and Patrick O’Connor of Dingle. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Ruaidhrí Fallon and Brian Stack galloped forward for points to keep the scoreboard ticking over, and while Dingle pulled level at 0-7 apiece, thanks to efforts from Tadhg Browne and Tom O’Sullivan, it was Bobby Nugent’s brace that rounded off the first-half scoring, nudging St Brigid’s ahead by 0-9 to 0-7 at the interval.

Dingle's Paul Geaney and Sean Trundle of St Brigid's. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Scorers for Dingle: Dylan Geaney 0-6 (1 2pt play), Tom O’Sullivan 0-5, Paul Geaney 0-3 (0-1f), Tadhg Browne 0-3, Mark O’Connor 0-2 (1 2pt play), Conor Flannery 0-2 (1 2pt play), Conor Geaney 0-1 (0-1f), Mikey Geaney 0-1.

Scorers for St Brigid’s: Ruaidhri Fallon 1-6 (2 2pt play), Shane Cunnane 0-5 (0-1 2pt play, 0-1 ’45), Conor Hand 0-3, Bobby Nugent 0-2 (0-1f), Brian Stack 0-1, Ben O’Carroll 0-1.

Dingle

1. Gavin Curran

2. Brian O’Connor, 3. Tom Leo O’Sullivan, 7. Patrick O’Connor

4. Tom O’Sullivan, 6. Conor Flannery, 5. Aidan O’Connor

8. Mark O’Connor, 9. Billy O’Connor

15. Niall Geaney, 14. Matthew Flaherty, 10. Tadhg Browne

11. Paul Geaney, 12. Dylan Geaney, 13. Conor Geaney

Subs

19. Ned Ryan for Billy O’Connor (50)

20. Mikey Geaney for Flaherty (58)

17. Sean Óg Moran for Browne (half-time of extra-time)

14. Flaherty for Aidan O’Connor (78)

St Brigid’s

1. Conor Carroll

4. Robbie Dolan, 3. Seán Trundle, 2. Pearse Frost

5. Ruadhrí Fallon, 6. Brian Stack, 7. Paul McGrath

8. Shane Cunnane, 9. Eddie Nolan

12. Bobby Nugent, 11. Conor Hand, 10. Ciarán Sugrue

14. Mark Daly, 13. Ben O’Carroll, 15. Brian Derwin

Subs:

19. Ronan Stack for Nugent (48)

20. Charlie O’Carroll for Ben O’Carroll (55)

18. Senan Kilbride for Daly (58)

13. Ben O’Carroll for Brian Derwin (half-time of extra-time)

17. Eoghan Derwin for Sugrue (half-time of extra-time)

25. Eoin Sheehy for McGrath (75)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)