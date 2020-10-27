BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 27 October 2020
Advertisement

Diogo Jota scores Liverpool's 10,000th goal in Champions League win

Jurgen Klopp’s under-strength side overcame FC Midtjylland this evening.

By The42 Team Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 9:52 PM
9 minutes ago 2,003 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/5246577
Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring.
Image: PA
Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring.
Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring.
Image: PA

DIOGO JOTA was on target, as Liverpool earned a hard-fought 2-0 victory over FC Midtjylland at Anfield in the Champions League this evening.

The opening goal was the 10,000th scored in the club’s history, while Mo Salah added a late second from the penalty spot, as Liverpool consolidated their position at the top of Group D, with two wins from two, having overcome Ajax previously.

More to follow

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie