Diogo Jota scores Liverpool's 10,000th goal in Champions League win

DIOGO JOTA was on target, as Liverpool earned a hard-fought 2-0 victory over FC Midtjylland at Anfield in the Champions League this evening.

The opening goal was the 10,000th scored in the club’s history, while Mo Salah added a late second from the penalty spot, as Liverpool consolidated their position at the top of Group D, with two wins from two, having overcome Ajax previously.

10,000 - Diogo Jota's goal was Liverpool’s 10,000th scored in their history in all competitions, coming 128 years after their first, netted by Jock Smith in September 1892 in the Lancashire League. Historic. pic.twitter.com/dWI5adBY77 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2020

