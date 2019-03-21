This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 21 March, 2019
After month-long absence, disgruntled Inter star returns to training

Mauro Icardi complained of a knee injury but the club insisted a scan has not revealed any new injury.

By AFP Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 1:05 PM
50 minutes ago 2,161 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4553979
Mauro Icardi pictured in the stands with agent and wife, Wanda Nara, during an Inter game last month.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Mauro Icardi pictured in the stands with agent and wife, Wanda Nara, during an Inter game last month.
Mauro Icardi pictured in the stands with agent and wife, Wanda Nara, during an Inter game last month.
Image: Imago/PA Images

DISGRUNTLED INTER MILAN striker Mauro Icardi returned to training with the club on Thursday after a month on the sidelines amid a protracted contract dispute.

The 26-year-old Argentine has been absent since 13 February after being stripped of the captain’s armband.

He had complained of a knee injury but the club insisted a scan has not revealed any new injury.

But he returned to the fold at the team’s Appiano Gentile training centre, north of Milan, training separately in a reduced squad as many of his teammates are on international duty.

The strained relationship had thawed in recent days with Icardi missing the team’s 3-2 derby win over city rivals AC Milan, which moved them third in Serie A, two points ahead of their rivals.

Inter are 22 points behind leaders Juventus, and 13 adrift of second-placed Napoli.

Luciano Spalletti’s side have crashed out of the Europa League and are now looking to consolidate next year’s Champions League place.

Icardi — joint top scorer in Serie A last season with 29 goals — has scored 15 goals in all competitions for the club this term.

He has not scored in the league since 15 December, with his last game against Parma on 9 February.

Inter next play Lazio on 31 March.

© – AFP, 2019  

