Poll: Who will win today's Division 1 and 3 football league finals?

AFTER YESTERDAY’S DIVISION 2 and 4 football league finals, Croke Park hosts another decider double-header this afternoon.
Kildare and Offaly face off in the Division 3 football final first [throw-in 1.45pm], before Mayo and Kerry go head-to-head for Division 1 glory [throw-in 4pm]. Both games are live on TG4.
Kildare finished top of Division 3 to secure immediate promotion, and now Brian Flanagan’s side can add some silverware ahead of the Leinster championship.
Offaly were a close second, level with Kildare and Clare on 10 points as score difference decided matters at the top. Declan Kelly and Mickey Harte’s charges defeated the Lilywhites earlier in the campaign, and will be hoping to repeat the trick at GAA HQ.
Advertisement
After a dramatic final day in Division 1 last Sunday, both Mayo and Kerry went from relegation scares to booking league final tickets. As championship moves into full view, they now face off for Division 1 honours.
It’s a repeat of the 2022 league final, in which Kerry reigned supreme. Jack O’Connor’s side went on to win the All-Ireland that year. Mayo triumphed when the counties met in the 2019 showpiece, with Kevin McStay’s men also lifting the silverware in 2023.
Another interesting day awaits at Croke Park.
Who do you think will win today’s Division 1 and 3 football league finals?
Poll Results:
Mayo and Kildare (1)
Mayo and Offaly (1)
Kerry and Kildare (1)
Kerry and Offaly (1)
Related Reads
Four league titles, five promotions, 92 wins, Mickey Harte's league record stands alone
Jack O'Connor: 'We’ve gone seven games in eight weeks, which is bonkers for amateur players'
Who's left celebrating a good GAA football league and who has all the regrets?
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Poll: Who will win today's Division 1 and 3 football league finals?
AFTER YESTERDAY’S DIVISION 2 and 4 football league finals, Croke Park hosts another decider double-header this afternoon.
Kildare and Offaly face off in the Division 3 football final first [throw-in 1.45pm], before Mayo and Kerry go head-to-head for Division 1 glory [throw-in 4pm]. Both games are live on TG4.
Kildare finished top of Division 3 to secure immediate promotion, and now Brian Flanagan’s side can add some silverware ahead of the Leinster championship.
Offaly were a close second, level with Kildare and Clare on 10 points as score difference decided matters at the top. Declan Kelly and Mickey Harte’s charges defeated the Lilywhites earlier in the campaign, and will be hoping to repeat the trick at GAA HQ.
After a dramatic final day in Division 1 last Sunday, both Mayo and Kerry went from relegation scares to booking league final tickets. As championship moves into full view, they now face off for Division 1 honours.
It’s a repeat of the 2022 league final, in which Kerry reigned supreme. Jack O’Connor’s side went on to win the All-Ireland that year. Mayo triumphed when the counties met in the 2019 showpiece, with Kevin McStay’s men also lifting the silverware in 2023.
Another interesting day awaits at Croke Park.
Who do you think will win today’s Division 1 and 3 football league finals?
Poll Results:
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Call it Football GAA Gaelic Football