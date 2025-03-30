Poll: Who will win today's Division 1 and 3 football league finals?

AFTER YESTERDAY’S DIVISION 2 and 4 football league finals, Croke Park hosts another decider double-header this afternoon.

Kildare and Offaly face off in the Division 3 football final first [throw-in 1.45pm], before Mayo and Kerry go head-to-head for Division 1 glory [throw-in 4pm]. Both games are live on TG4.

Kildare finished top of Division 3 to secure immediate promotion, and now Brian Flanagan’s side can add some silverware ahead of the Leinster championship.

Offaly were a close second, level with Kildare and Clare on 10 points as score difference decided matters at the top. Declan Kelly and Mickey Harte’s charges defeated the Lilywhites earlier in the campaign, and will be hoping to repeat the trick at GAA HQ.

After a dramatic final day in Division 1 last Sunday, both Mayo and Kerry went from relegation scares to booking league final tickets. As championship moves into full view, they now face off for Division 1 honours.

It’s a repeat of the 2022 league final, in which Kerry reigned supreme. Jack O’Connor’s side went on to win the All-Ireland that year. Mayo triumphed when the counties met in the 2019 showpiece, with Kevin McStay’s men also lifting the silverware in 2023.

Another interesting day awaits at Croke Park.

Who do you think will win today’s Division 1 and 3 football league finals?

