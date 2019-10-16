This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dolphins to stick with Fitzpatrick at QB after Rosen's woes against Washington

Ryan Fitzpatrick is back as the Miami Dolphins’ starter at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills after an impressive cameo last week.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 6:26 PM
1 hour ago 794 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4854510
Dolphins veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick
Dolphins veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick
Dolphins veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick

THE FITZMAGIC IS officially back in Miami.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced on Wednesday that Ryan Fitzpatrick will start this week against the Buffalo Bills.

The move keeps second-year quarterback Josh Rosen on the bench after he was pulled for veteran Fitzpatrick in the Week 6 loss to the Washington Redskins.

Flores had given his backing to Rosen, who replaced Fitzpatrick in Week 3, following the game against the Redskins but he now loses his place.

“We’re going to start Fitz this week,” Flores said. “We kind of came to that conclusion over the last couple of days.

“We feel that was the best thing for this team and it’ll give us the best opportunity for this team to go up into a tough environment and try to pull out a win.

“And we do that on a weekly basis. What’s the best grouping, set of players, offence, defence, kicking game to help try to win the game? We felt that was the case this week.”

Rosen threw for 85 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions against Washington before Fitzpatrick replaced him at the beginning of the fourth quarter. 

The 36-year-old then completed 12 of 18 passes for 132 yards with one score and no picks as he almost led the Dolphins to a dramatic first win of the season.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie