Donegal in the promised land with Ulster triumph as Armagh's penalty agony goes on

Donegal 0-20

Armagh 0-20

Donegal win 6-5 on penalties

A GAME THAT STARTED AT 4pm in Clones, eventually wrapped up two and a half hours later, leaving Donegal with their eleventh Ulster title and Armagh staring into the abyss of despair.

In a couple of weeks, where exactly the Anglo-Celt resides will matter very little when the All-Ireland series lands. But in this province at least, there’s enough rosey nostalgia to maintain a serious allure around the canister in the province, even if the rest of the world looks at it as a curious relic.

It was almost nostalgic that Patrick McBrearty, unleashed on the world in 2011 as a 17-year-old minor, got to lift it this time.

They would hardly need much encouragement up there anyway, but Donegal will celebrate this one with a fury after the season they had last year.

What changed? The arrival of Jim McGuinness, naturally.

Last year he was in the Down backroom and offering his services when they beat Donegal in the Ulster championship. This year he was winning Ulster with Donegal.

In five seasons now tackling this competition, he has lost just one game; the 2013 Ulster final against Monaghan.

Last year, Armagh pushed Derry to the very limit in the decider. For the first time, the final was to be decided by penalties. Armagh couldn’t match Derry for sheer ruthlessness.

They couldn’t against Donegal either. The two sets of players lined up and each took their penalties. It was five from five for both. It went to sudden death and after Aaron Doherty converted his, Shane McPartlan stepped up.

McPartlan shot, and it was saved by Patton.

It’s important to say that nobody died, and Shane McPartlan is still the same person as he was before. The problem is that he was put in this position by an insane decision to include penalties as a means of deciding contests of Gaelic football.

It was just a football match and all that, but God Almighty, it was a savage moment. The picture of Rory Grugan immediately traipsing off the pitch was a study in tragedy.

Funny thing. At the recent Donegal press event, McGuinness claimed they didn’t practise penalties. At the same event, McBrearty said they did.

Onto the game.

Eoghan Bán Gallagher came in for Patrick McBrearty. He wasn’t named on the squad earlier in the week but Donegal were able to take advantage of a Doctor’s dispensation just this morning.

Donegal goalkeeper Patton, who went off injured against Derry and didn’t even take part in the warm-up against Tyrone, was able to start.

This game carried huge significance for both managers and the game was just six minutes old when Donegal manager Jim McGuinness made his first complaints to linesman, Joe McQuillan. McGuinness was later reprimanded by fourth official Maggie Farrelly.

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Donegal were inspired by the huge influence of Oisin Gallen in the first half, chalking up five points in total, none of them simple and some of them breathtaking.

With both sides opting to defend deep and narrow, Armagh had learned the lessons served up in Donegal’s wins over Derry and Tyrone. Unlike Derry, they were more cautious. Unlike Tyrone, they didn’t give them too much respect either, pushing up occasionally on Patton’s kickouts.

With Gallen opening the scoring through Gallen and Peadar Mogan, Armagh soon showed that they could reply instantly, in the very next kickouts to grab points from Rory Grugan, Oisin Conaty and two from Conor Turbitt.

A flash of lightning drew gasps from the crowd on 28 minutes, and the accompanying thunder roll drew ironic cheers and laughs. Given the nerve-shredding atmosphere, it felt appropriate.

In a five-minute spell Armagh helped themselves to three points to take the lead for the first time and while Donegal pegged them back three times, the Orchard went into the break 0-10 to 0-9 up after Ben Crealey kicked his second point, this time from a mark.

While Donegal players and management beat a retreat to the dressing room, McGeeney kept his players out on the pitch for a while longer for a mini-debrief.

It appeared a masterstroke when they jumped into a four-point lead in the 46th minute, Conor Turbitt picking up the scraps of a spilled high ball to point, Oisin Conaty spinning round Ciaran Thompson for a superb individual point and Stefan Campbell strapping Armagh to his back with two second half points.

Niall O’Donnell scored a monstrous point from 45 metres that was sorely needed, and followed it up with another soon after.

Suddenly the momentum shifted. Armagh’s bounce deserted them and Donegal have shown to be masters of the grind this summer. A free from Gallen and one from play from Jason McGee cut the margin to one point.

Armagh’s attacks were floundering badly. The slippy surface played a part and they failed to score in the final 20 minutes of normal time. The white line fever was gripping them again, while Donegal looked incredibly self-assured.

Donegal had four subs on before Armagh chanced their first. Had they more energy? Yes. Sometimes, it’s not that complex.

On as a sub, Patrick McBrearty couldn’t believe he was fed the ball in a central position unmarked and lanced over to level it. Ten minutes of error-strewn mistakes and poor decisions followed until extra-time.

At first glance, it looked a disaster for Donegal as they had to take off Oisin Gallen but they took the lead through a McBrearty free. Back came Armagh with Murnin and then substitute Aidan Nugent. Jeaic Mac Ceallbhuí sliced over in no space whatsoever before Nugent slotted over a free to leave Armagh, for the second time, once again ahead at the break.

It sounds breathless. It wasn’t quite that. Moreso, the titanic struggle for possession was gripping.

Peader Mogan equalised and then Oisin O’Neill flung one over from downtown. Nugent put two in it with seven minutes left, his gesture to the Gerry Arthurs Stand somewhat premature.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Back on as a sub after being replaced, Daire ÓBaoill cut the Armagh lead, and then Shaun Patton in a very advanced position put Odhran Doherty in for the equaliser.

Penalties. Jesus!

And what to say after that?

Scorers for Donegal: Oisin Gallen 0-6 (0-2f), Peadar Mogan, Shane O’Donnell, Daire ÓBaoill, Niall O’Donnell 0-2 each, Patrick McBrearty 0-2 (1f), Jason McGee, Michael Langan, Odhran Doherty, Jeaic MacCeallbhuí 0-1 each.

Scorers for Armagh: Conor Turbutt 0-4, Aidan Nugent 0-3, (0-1f), Oisin Conaty, Andrew Murnin, Stefan Campbell 0-2 each, Ben Crealey 0-2 (1 x mark), Ciaran Mackin, Aidan Forker, Rian O’Neill (1 x mark), Rory Grugan, Oisin O’Neill 0-1 each.

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (St Eunan’s)

2. Mark Curran (An Clochan Liath) 3. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s) 4. Ciaran Moore (St Eunan’s)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar) 6. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana) 25. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs)

8. Jason McGee (Cloich Ceann Fhaola) 9. Michael Langan (St Michael’s)

10. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s) 11. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill) 12. Daire ÓBaoill (Gaoth Dobhair)

7. Peadar Mogan (St Naul’s) 14. Oisin Gallen (Ballybofey) 15. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunan’s)

Subs:

22. Caolan McColgan (Muff) for Mark Curran (HT)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar) for Moore (42)

24. Aaron Doherty (Naomh Columba) for ÓBaoill (46)

23. Jamie Brennan (Bundoran) for Gallagher (55)

21. Jeaic MacCeallbhuí (Naomh Conaill) for Thompson (67)

19. Odhran Doherty (Naomh Conaill) for Gallen (ET 2)

12. Daire ÓBaoill for N O’Donnell (ET HT)

11. Ciaran Thompson for McBrearty (ET 18)

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppin)

2. Paddy Burns (Burren) 3. Aaron McKay (Dromintee) 4. Peter McGrane (Ballyhegan)

5. Joe McElroy (Armagh Harps) 6. Ciaran Mackin (Shane O’Neills) 7. Aidan Forker (Maghery)

8. Rian O’Neill (Crossmaglen Rangers) 9. Ben Crealey (Maghery)

10. Stefan Campbell (Clan na Gael) 11. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab) 20. Greg McCabe (Shane O’Neills)

13. Oisin Conaty (Tir na nÓg) 14. Andrew Murnin (St Paul’s) 15. Conor Turbitt (Clann Éireann)

Subs:

12. Jarly Óg Burns (Silverbridge) for McCabe (60)

23. Oisin O’Neill (Crossmaglen) for Crealey (66)

25. Aidan Nugent (Cullyhanna) for Turbitt (67)

21. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Eireann) for Forker (70)

22. Jason Duffy (Cullyhanna) for McElroy (ET 1)

26. Jemar Hall (Forkhill) for McGrane (ET 9)

15. Turbitt for R O’Neill (ET 15)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan)

Attendance: 28,896