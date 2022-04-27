Membership : Access or Sign Up
Donegal-Cavan Ulster championship double-header set for Clones

St Tiernach’s Park will host two massive clashes on Sunday, 8 May.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 11:19 AM
1 hour ago 833 Views 0 Comments
Geraldine McLaughlin, Sinéad Greene, Michael Murphy and Gearóid McKiernan will all play key roles for their respective teams next weekend.
Image: Inpho Sports.
THE ULSTER SENIOR football championship semi-final showdown between Donegal and Cavan will be played at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, on Sunday 8 May.

Ulster GAA confirmed the venue and a throw-in time of 4pm last night, and The42 understands that the ladies football clash between the counties will be played beforehand.

Maxi Curran’s Donegal Ladies, who were Division 1 league runners-up last month, face Gerry Moane’s Breffni in their provincial opener [throw-in 1.45pm], with a place in the Ulster final up for grabs.

That fixture was originally scheduled for Brewster Park this Sunday, while Monaghan and Armagh face off in the other semi-final this weekend.

Declan Bonner’s Donegal and Mickey Graham’s Cavan set-up a repeat of the 2020 Ulster final after overcoming Armagh and Antrim respectively last weekend.

The other semi-final, between Monaghan/Down and Derry/Tyrone, will be played the following weekend at Armagh’s Athletic Grounds.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

