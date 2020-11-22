The game at the Athletic Grounds throws-in at 4pm.
Cavan 0-5 Donegal 0-4
13 mins – Paddy McBrearty bursts through the Cavan defence to score twice in the space of two minutes
BLACK CARD! Cavan’s Killian Brady is off for 10 minutes.
Cavan 0-5 Donegal 0-2
9 mins – Rank outsiders Cavan extend their three-point lead with a Conor Madden score.
Cavan 0-4 Donegal 0-2
8 mins – Michael Murphy swings over a settler for Donegal. Big leadership their from their main man. Can Donegal build on this score?
Cavan 0-4 Donegal 0-1
7 mins – Ciaran Brady adds another for Cavan. They’re been very fast out of the blocks so far.
Cavan 0-3 Donegal 0-1
6 mins – Gerard Smith with a lovely swivel and follow up point. A reminder that Donegal were 1/14 in the bookies coming into this game.
Cavan 0-1 Donegal 0-1
5 mins – Peadar Mogan equalises for Donegal but Cavan respond immediately through Oisin Kiernan. Good start to this game by Cavan.
Cavan 0-1 Donegal 0-0
2 mins – James Smith opens the scoring for Cavan.
Paddy McBrearty has an early point attempt but it drops short.
Both sides made late changes to their sides.
Brendan McCole comes in for Ciaran Thompson on the Donegal side.
For Cavan, James Smith and Conor Smith replace Oisin Pierson and Conor Madden.
And we’re underway in Armagh.
So after Tipperary’s sensational Munster football title victory, the attention turns to Ulster as Donegal take on Cavan. Here’s how the teams are named to start:
1. Shaun Patton
2. Eoghan Ban Gallagher
3. Neil McGee
4. Eoin McHugh
5. Ryan McHugh
6. Paul Brennan
7. Peadar Mogan
8. Hugh McFadden
9. Caolan McGonagle
10. Ciarán Thompson
11. Niall O’Donnell
12. Michael Langan
13. Patrick McBrearty
14. Michael Murphy
15. Jamie Brennan
1. Raymond Galligan
2. Jason McLoughlin
3. Padraig Faulkner
4. Luke Fortune
5. Gerard Smith
6. Killian Clarke
7. Ciaran Brady
8. Thomas Galligan
9. Killian Brady
10. Martin Reilly
11. Gearoid McKiernan
12. Oisin Kiernan
13. Oisin Pierson
14. Chris Conroy
15. Conor Madden
