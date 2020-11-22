BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 22 November 2020
Liveblog

Cavan 0-5 Donegal 0-4

13 mins – Paddy McBrearty bursts through the Cavan defence to score twice in the space of two minutes

Cavan 0-5 Donegal 0-2

9 mins – Rank outsiders Cavan extend their three-point lead with a Conor Madden score. 

Cavan 0-4 Donegal 0-2

8 mins – Michael Murphy swings over a settler for Donegal. Big leadership their from their main man. Can Donegal build on this score?

Cavan 0-4 Donegal 0-1

7 mins – Ciaran Brady adds another for Cavan. They’re been very fast out of the blocks so far. 

Cavan 0-3 Donegal 0-1

6 mins – Gerard Smith with a lovely swivel and follow up point. A reminder that Donegal were 1/14 in the bookies coming into this game. 

Cavan 0-1 Donegal 0-1

5 mins – Peadar Mogan equalises for Donegal but Cavan respond immediately through Oisin Kiernan. Good start to this game by Cavan. 

Cavan 0-1 Donegal 0-0

2 mins – James Smith opens the scoring for Cavan.

Paddy McBrearty has an early point attempt but it drops short. 

Both sides made late changes to their sides. 

Brendan McCole comes in for Ciaran Thompson on the Donegal side.

For Cavan, James Smith and Conor Smith replace Oisin Pierson and Conor Madden. 

And we’re underway in Armagh.

donegal-players-arrive-at-the-athletic-grounds Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

michael-murphy-arrives Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

cavan-players-on-the-pitch-before-the-game Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

stephen-smith-and-oisin-brady Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Who do you think will lift the Anglo-Celt Cup today?


Poll Results:

Donegal (305)
Cavan (103)


So after Tipperary’s sensational Munster football title victory, the attention turns to Ulster as Donegal take on Cavan. Here’s how the teams are named to start:

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton

2. Eoghan Ban Gallagher
3. Neil McGee
4. Eoin McHugh

5. Ryan McHugh
6. Paul Brennan
7. Peadar Mogan

8. Hugh McFadden
9. Caolan McGonagle

10. Ciarán Thompson
11. Niall O’Donnell
12. Michael Langan

13. Patrick McBrearty
14. Michael Murphy
15. Jamie Brennan

Cavan

1. Raymond Galligan

2. Jason McLoughlin
3. Padraig Faulkner
4. Luke Fortune

5. Gerard Smith
6. Killian Clarke
7. Ciaran Brady

8. Thomas Galligan
9. Killian Brady

10. Martin Reilly
11. Gearoid McKiernan
12. Oisin Kiernan

13. Oisin Pierson
14. Chris Conroy
15. Conor Madden

