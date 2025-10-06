Donegal confirm McGuinness to stay in charge for 2026

DONEGAL HAVE CONFIRMED that Jim McGuinness will remain in charge of the county’s senior footballers for the 2026 season.

McGuinness returned as Donegal boss in 2023 on a three-year term with an option for a fourth, and has now been ratified for his third season in his second stint as manager.

https://t.co/LEPofoQNpZ

McGuinness has led Donegal to two Ulster titles since returning, and brought Donegal to this year’s All-Ireland SFC final, where they were beaten by Kerry.

Meanwhile, former Donegal star Karl Lacey has been named as the new manager of the county’s minor footballers.