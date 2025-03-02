Donegal finish with a flourish and stun Derry in Ballyshannon

Donegal 1-22 (1-4-14)

Derry 1-19 (1-2-15)

Chris McNulty reports from Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon

WITH 10 MINUTES to go in Ballyshannon, Derry looked to be on their way to a win they badly needed.

“We really do need the points,” the Derry manager, Paddy Tally, had said before his side’s trip to Ballyshannon.

In a dramatic finale, inspired by a Shane O’Donnell goal, Donegal posted 1-6 to flip the afternoon on its head.

O’Donnell played a one-two with Michael Murphy – sent on at half-time when Donegal were 0-11 to 0-7 behind – and ruffled past Odhran Lynch, the Derry goalkeeper.

Ciaran Thompson landed a beautiful two-pointer and it was anyone’s game when Conor O’Donnell drew Donegal level.

Jim McGuinness’s side smelt blood now and they finished with a real pep in the step. Ciaran Moore scored one and set up another for Conor O’Donnell and Man of the Match Daire Ó Baoill bent over the game’s final score.

Donegal haven’t lost in Fr Tierney Park since Dublin won by the Erne in 2009. That proud record was in real danger for long spells here as Derry, who were energised by a Conor Glass goal eight minutes into the second half, made hay.

The Oak Leaf, however, were toppled by Donegal’s late salvo and they remain mired to the foot of Division 1 with Donegal now back on track after a 0-21 to 0-14 defeat by Galway in Salthill a week ago.

McGuinness restored Thompson, Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Niall O’Donnell to the starting XV while Murphy returned to the panel once again.

Donegal had a let-off early on when Shaun Patton saved from Lachlan Murray and Mark Curran was forced to claw the rebound off the line.

Murray nailed a massive two-pointer and Derry upped the ante in the latter part of the second half.

While Ó Baoill and Hugh McFadden narrowed Donegal’s margins to a point, Derry were given a chance to open up a four-point gap with the last kick of the opening half. As the hooter sounded, Shane McGuigan duly obliged to convert in excellent fashion and Derry headed for the refreshments holding a four-point lead.

The bat signal went up for Murphy and he arrived for the start of the second half.

Derry's Diarmuid Baker and Padraig McGrogan with Ciaran Moore and Hugh McFadden of Donegal. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Twice, Murphy teed up Jamie Brennan with defence-splitting passes. Brennan rolled wide with his first attempt and Odhran Lynch saved the second.

In between times, Glass made no mistake down the other end, coolly finishing past Patton after a shift move involving Conor Doherty and Ethan Doherty.

McGuigan kicked three frees as Derry pushed the advantage to eight.

Murphy tacked on a free and O’Donnell’s goal was the catalyst for the comeback.

These teams will meet again in the Ulster Championship in just five weeks’ time. The stakes then will be considerably higher and, for now at least Donegal seem to hold the aces in the north west.

Scorers for Donegal: Ciaran Thompson 0-6 (1 2pt score, 1 2pt free), Daire Ó Baoill 0-5 (1 2pt score), Shane O’Donnell 1-1, Oisin Gallen 0-3 (1 2pt score), Conor O’Donnell 0-3, Hugh McFadden, Ryan McHugh, Michael Murphy (1 free), Ciaran Moore 0-1 each

Scorers for Derry: Shane McGuigan 0-6 (1 2pt free, 4 frees), Lachlan Murray 0-6 (1 2pt score), Conor Glass 1-1, Paul Cassidy 0-2, Eoin McEvoy, Niall Loughlin, Ethan Doherty, Conor Doherty, 0-1 each.

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (St Eunan’s)

17. Mark Curran (Dungloe), 3. Brendan McCole (St Naul’s), 4. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Killybegs)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrana), 7. Ciaran Moore (St Eunan’s)

8. Ciaran Thompson (Naomh Conaill), 9. Hugh McFadden (Killybegs)

10. Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s), 11. Niall O’Donnell (St Eunan’s), 12. Daire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair)

13. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), 14. Oisin Gallen (Sean MacCumhaills), 15. Jamie Brennan (Bundoran).

Subs

22. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly) for N O’Donnell (h-t)

18. Odhran McFadden-Ferry (Gaoth Dobhair) for Curran (h-t)

19. Caolan McColgan (Naomh Padraig) for Brennan (50),

20. Eoin McHugh (Kilcar) for McFadden (59)

23. Odhran Doherty (Naomh Conaill) for R.McHugh (59).

Derry

17. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt)

2. Diarmuid Baker (Steelstown), 3. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 20. Martin Bradley (Ballinascreen)

5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 6. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil), 19. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge)

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Anton Tohill (Swatragh)

21. Dan Higgins (Magherafelt), 11. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 12. Ethan Doherty (Glen)

18. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 22. Lachlan Murray (Desertmartin).

Subs

4. Mark Doherty (Newbridge) for McEvoy (50)

25. Cahir McMonagle (Steelstown) for Loughlin (53),

7. Declan Cassidy (Bellaghy) for Rogers (59),

10. Patrick McGurk (Lavey) for McGrogan (66).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).