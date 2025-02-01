Ó Baoill and Gallen soar as Donegal start league with impressive Dublin win

Donegal 0-20

Dublin 0-16

Chris McNulty reports from Ballybofey

EVEN WITH MICHAEL Murphy still to come back, Donegal made decent use of their offensive weapons to defeat Dublin in Ballybofey.

A week late in starting their campaign, after Storm Éowyn blew their opening weekend plans for a trip to Kerry off course, Donegal were good value for a four-point win.

Still, Donegal kicked nine wides, two of which were from attempted two-pointers, but they were still deserved victors.

The had to hold off a Dublin fightback at the start of the second half, with Dessie Farrell’s side coming to within one point on three occasions.

Jim McGuinness has never lost in League or Championship football in Ballybofey – and that record extended to a 14th game.

The Ulster champions still have All-Ireland winning captain Murphy to go back into their squad following a retirement u-turn, but others stepped up here.

Daire Ó Baoill might find himself as a quiz question answer in time to come. The Gaoth Dobhair man booted over the first two-pointer scored by a Donegal player when he fired over in the 25th minute.

Ó Baoill’s was the fifth score in a row by a Donegal player with the Gaoth Dobhair man adding another two-pointer before half-time as Donegal led 0-11 to 0-6 at the changeover.

Shane O’Donnell, the player of the year in the 2024 Donegal SFC, opened the scoring with a fine effort into the River End in the second minute.

Michael Langan, who captained Donegal just two weeks after the death of his uncle, Don, took a neat lay-off by Ryan McHugh to double the lead.

Killian McGinnis and two by Colm Basquel momentarily put Dublin in front. The Dubs were scoreless for the next 17 minutes as Donegal, spurred by Ó Baoill, took charge.

Seán Bugler – who clipped seven points in Dublin’s opening win over Mayo last weekend – ended the wait for a Dublin score while Shaun Patton thwarted the advances of Tom Lahiff, the Donegal ‘keeper making a fine close-range stop.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell made three substitutes in the first half with Conor and Niall Scully both thrown on as they looked to reduce their arrears.

Conor O’Donnell and Ó Baoill ensured that Donegal had a healthy lead despite kicking seven wides in part one.

Dublin hit back with three-in-a-row at the outset of the second half, Shane O’Donnell settled the hosts’ nerves.

With subs Luke Breathnach and Niall Scully as well as Basquel on the mark, Dublin three times in the second half narrowed the margin to one, but Donegal didn’t buckle.

Gallen, on familiar home sod, Peadar Mogan, Langan and Patrick McBrearty, sprung from the bench for the last 20 minutes, steadied any sense of Donegal looking unsteady as they restored a three-point advantage.

McBrearty nailed another late free to seal the win.

Scorers for Donegal: Daire Ó Baoill 0-6 (2 2pt scores), Oisín Gallen 0-3 (0-1 free), Patrick McBrearty 0-3 (0-2 frees), Michael Langan 0-2, Shane O’Donnell 0-2, Michael Langan 0-2, Ciarán Thompson 0-1f, Peadar Mogan 0-1

Scorers for Dublin: Ciaran Kilkenny 0-3 (1 2pt score), Colm Basquel 0-3, Killian McGinnis 0-2, Greg McEneaney 0-2, Luke Breathnach 0-2, Seán Bugler 0-2, Niall Scully 0-1, Sean Lowry 0-1

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Finnbarr Roarty, Brendan McCole, Peadar Mogan; Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Ciaran Moore; Michael Langan, Ciaran Thompson; Daire O Baoill, Conor O’Donnell, Shane O’Donnell; Hugh McFadden, Oisin Gallen, Caolan McGonagle. Subs: Jamie Brennan for McFadden (50), Patrick McBrearty for C.O’Donnell (50), Eoin McHugh for R.McHugh (61) Odhran Doherty for S.O’Donnell (61), Mark Curran for Gallagher (64).

DUBLIN: Gavin Sheridan; David Byrne, Theo Clancy, Sean MacMahon; Brian Howard, Cian Murphy, Greg McEneaney; James Madden, Killian McGinnis; Kevin Lahiff, Sean Bugler, Ciaran Kilkenny; Colm Basquel, Eoghan O’Donnell, Brian O”Leary. Subs: Tom Lahiff for K Lahiff (25), Conor Tyrell for Byrne (29), Niall Scully for Madden (29), Luke Breathnach for Basquel (43), Sean Lowry for O’Donnell (64).

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon).