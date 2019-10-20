This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Donegal decider ends in draw as reigning Ulster champions Gaoth Dobhair avoid upset

Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair have to do it all over again.

By Alan Foley Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 5:55 PM
11 minutes ago 385 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4859736

Gaoth Dobhair 0-8
Naomh Conaill 0-8

Alan Foley reports from Ballybofey

gaoth-dobhair-stand-for-a-minutes-silence Gaoth Dobhair ahead of February's All-Ireland semi-final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE DONEGAL SFC final ended in stalemate as Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill couldn’t be separated in front of a crowd of 4,800 in Ballybofey today.

Gaoth Dobhair, Ulster champions last year, were 0-5 to 0-4 down at half-time against the team from Glenties, with Eoghan McGettigan scoring three first-half frees.

Stephen McGrath in the Naomh Conaill goal had made an excellent save on just eight minutes to deny Odhran McFadden-Ferry a goal, with the ball dropping to Cian Mulligan to fire over a point.

Last year, Gaoth Dobhair had won the final against the same opponents comfortably, 0-17 to 1-7, with Naomh Conaill also losing the previous year’s showpiece to Kilcar on a 0-7 to 0-4 scoreline.

A point from Charlie McGuinness – a nephew of Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winning manager, Jim – inside 20 seconds of the second half getting underway put Naomh Conaill into a two-point lead and an upset seemed on the cards. Naomh Conaill were 0-6 to 0-4 in front. 

However, the second half was mostly bossed by Gaoth Dobhair as Naomh Conaill didn’t score for 23 minutes. 

In the meantime, Mervyn O’Donnell’s Gaoth Dobhair came from two down to two up and although far from their best, were seemingly in control. They scored points from Neil McGee and Gavin McBride to go 0-8 to 0-6 ahead and Eamonn Collum’s attempt to lift the ball over McGrath in the Naomh Conaill goal went wide. 

McGettigan, from a free, and then a 45 by Ciaran Thompson brought Naomh Conaill back on terms and they had a couple of opportunistic efforts to win it in injury time, only for John O’Malley and Dermot Molloy to shoot wide. 

Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty, AJ Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan; Ethan O’Donnell, Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide; Ciaran Thompson (0-1 ’45), Leo McLoone; Brendan McDyer (0-1), Eoghan McGettigan (0-4f), Eunan Doherty; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhuí (0-1), Charles McGuinness (0-1), Kieran Gallagher. Subs: Nathan Byrne for McGuinness (43), Dermot Molloy for Gallagher (43), John O’Malley for McDyer (54).

Gaoth Dobhair: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Neil McGee (0-1), Kieran Gillespie; Niall Friel (0-2), Dan McBride, Daire Ó Baoill; Michael Carroll, Eamon McGee; Odhrán McFadden-Ferry, Odhrán Mac Niallais (0-1, 1f), Naoise Ó Baoill; Cian Mulligan (0-1), Kevin Cassidy, Eamonn Collum (0-2f). Subs: Christopher McFadden for Gillespie (half-time), Seaghan Ferry for C.McFadden (36), Gavin McBride (0-1) for Collum (43), Peter McGee for N.Ó Baoill (56), Ethan Harkin for McBride (black card, 62).

Referee:Enda McFeely (St Mary’s, Convoy).

