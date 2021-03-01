BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 0°C Monday 1 March 2021
Donegal All-Ireland senior winners join U20 football management team

Eamonn McGee and Leo McLoone are on board.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 1 Mar 2021, 8:53 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5369347

DONEGAL 2012 ALL-Ireland senior winners Eamonn McGee and Leo McLoone have both been named as part of the county’s new U20 football management team.

Buncrana’s Gary Duffy has been appointed the new Donegal U20 boss after being in charge of the county minor team in 2019.

McGee and McLoone have both been announced as part of the management where they will draw on their vast playing experience for these coaching roles.

The interview process to appoint Duffy was conducted by a panel that included 2012 Footballer of the Year Karl Lacey, who is now the Head of Academy Development in Donegal.

Gaoth Dobhair player McGee started in the full-back line for Donegal’s 2012 final win over Mayo with Naomh Conaill’s McLoone lining out in attack. The pair also started in the 2014 final loss to Kerry with McGee retiring from senior duty in August 2016 and McLoone calling it a day in January 2020.

Donegal’s last success at this level was in the old U21 grade when they won out in Ulster in 2017 with McLoone part of the team that previously claimed honours back in 2010 under the guidance of Jim McGuinness.

Fintan O'Toole
