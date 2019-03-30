This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

2,376 Views 2 Comments
Share

Donegal and Meath arrive in Croke Park searching for silverware this afternoon.

The primary focus for both counties at the outset of this campaign was to secure promotion to the top-flight. Division 1 football in 2020 has already been sealed, so they’re in bonus territory today.   

Donegal, the reigning Ulster champions, view themselves as All-Ireland contenders but they’ll face a tricky test in Andy McEntee’s side, who ran Tyrone so close in the qualifiers last June.

Donegal beat Meath by 1-13 to 0-14 at Pairc Sean Mac Cumhaill back in February. 

Here’s how the sides are named to start. Michael Langan has since been ruled out for Donegal so he’ll be replaced closer to throw-in.

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (Noamh Adamhnain)

2. Paddy McGrath (Ard an Ratha)
3. Brendan McCole (Naomh Naille)
4. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Na Cealla Beaga)

5. Daire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair)
6. Leo McLoone (Naomh Conaill)
7. Ryan McHugh (Cill Chartha)

8. Hugh McFadden (Na Cealla Beaga)
9. Michael Langan (Naomh Micheal)

10. Niall O’Donnell (Naomh Adhamhnain)
11. Jason McGee (Cloch Cheann Fhaola)
12. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrannacha)

13. Oisin Gallen (Sean Mac Cumhaill)
14. Michael Murphy (Gleann tSuili)
15. Jamie Brennan (Bun Dobhrain)

Meath

1. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)
3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)
4. Shane Gallagher (Simonstown Gaels)

5. James McEntee (Curraha)
6. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)
7. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne)
9. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

10. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)
11. Ben Brennan (St Colmcilles)
12. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)

13. Barry Dardis (Summerhill)
14. Michael Newman (Kilmainham)
15. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones)

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    'It's breathtaking to see the supporters. It felt like we were playing at home'
    'It's breathtaking to see the supporters. It felt like we were playing at home'
    Player ratings: How did you rate Munster in their battling Edinburgh victory?
    Earls' brilliant brace sends Munster into 14th Champions Cup semi-final
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs
    Manchester United speculation didn't distract me – Pochettino
    Messi: 'My six-year-old son asked me: 'Dad, why do they crucify you in Argentina?''
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    LIVE: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Solskjaer keen to keep Phelan and Carrick in staff as 'life goes on' for former side Molde
    Virgil van Dijk could lose his house after landlord Solskjaer secures Man United job
    LEINSTER
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    Ulster take aim at holders Leinster in all-Irish Champions Cup showdown
    'We're trying to invest in all our players': Cullen makes big selection calls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie