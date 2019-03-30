Silverware is at stake in Croke Park this afternoon.
Liveblog
Donegal and Meath arrive in Croke Park searching for silverware this afternoon.
The primary focus for both counties at the outset of this campaign was to secure promotion to the top-flight. Division 1 football in 2020 has already been sealed, so they’re in bonus territory today.
Donegal, the reigning Ulster champions, view themselves as All-Ireland contenders but they’ll face a tricky test in Andy McEntee’s side, who ran Tyrone so close in the qualifiers last June.
Donegal beat Meath by 1-13 to 0-14 at Pairc Sean Mac Cumhaill back in February.
Here’s how the sides are named to start. Michael Langan has since been ruled out for Donegal so he’ll be replaced closer to throw-in.
Donegal
1. Shaun Patton (Noamh Adamhnain)
2. Paddy McGrath (Ard an Ratha)
3. Brendan McCole (Naomh Naille)
4. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Na Cealla Beaga)
5. Daire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair)
6. Leo McLoone (Naomh Conaill)
7. Ryan McHugh (Cill Chartha)
8. Hugh McFadden (Na Cealla Beaga)
9. Michael Langan (Naomh Micheal)
10. Niall O’Donnell (Naomh Adhamhnain)
11. Jason McGee (Cloch Cheann Fhaola)
12. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrannacha)
13. Oisin Gallen (Sean Mac Cumhaill)
14. Michael Murphy (Gleann tSuili)
15. Jamie Brennan (Bun Dobhrain)
Meath
1. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore Ashbourne)
2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)
3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)
4. Shane Gallagher (Simonstown Gaels)
5. James McEntee (Curraha)
6. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)
7. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)
8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne)
9. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)
10. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)
11. Ben Brennan (St Colmcilles)
12. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)
13. Barry Dardis (Summerhill)
14. Michael Newman (Kilmainham)
15. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones)
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
'Thank you for everything': Mother of Italian man paralysed in Dublin attack pens letter to Irish people
74,166 30
|
2
|
MPs have voted against Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement for a third time
61,195 158
|
3
|
CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
52,471 41
|
1
|
Burger restaurant chain Bunsen quietly opened its first overseas location in Barcelona
602 0
|
2
|
Genomics Medicine Ireland is fretful over data rules hampering its DNA research business
108 0
|
3
|
Dublin Port's decision to row back on cruise tourism won't just hurt the capital
64 0
|
1
|
As it happened: Edinburgh v Munster, Champions Cup quarter-final
69,561 40
|
2
|
As it happened: Sale Sharks v Connacht, Challenge Cup quarter-final
50,064 59
|
3
|
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
25,914 10
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (2)