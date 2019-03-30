5 mins ago

Donegal and Meath arrive in Croke Park searching for silverware this afternoon.

The primary focus for both counties at the outset of this campaign was to secure promotion to the top-flight. Division 1 football in 2020 has already been sealed, so they’re in bonus territory today.

Donegal, the reigning Ulster champions, view themselves as All-Ireland contenders but they’ll face a tricky test in Andy McEntee’s side, who ran Tyrone so close in the qualifiers last June.

Donegal beat Meath by 1-13 to 0-14 at Pairc Sean Mac Cumhaill back in February.

Here’s how the sides are named to start. Michael Langan has since been ruled out for Donegal so he’ll be replaced closer to throw-in.

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (Noamh Adamhnain)

2. Paddy McGrath (Ard an Ratha)

3. Brendan McCole (Naomh Naille)

4. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Na Cealla Beaga)

5. Daire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair)

6. Leo McLoone (Naomh Conaill)

7. Ryan McHugh (Cill Chartha)

8. Hugh McFadden (Na Cealla Beaga)

9. Michael Langan (Naomh Micheal)

10. Niall O’Donnell (Naomh Adhamhnain)

11. Jason McGee (Cloch Cheann Fhaola)

12. Caolan McGonagle (Buncrannacha)

13. Oisin Gallen (Sean Mac Cumhaill)

14. Michael Murphy (Gleann tSuili)

15. Jamie Brennan (Bun Dobhrain)

Meath

1. Andrew Colgan (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

2. Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

3. Conor McGill (Ratoath)

4. Shane Gallagher (Simonstown Gaels)

5. James McEntee (Curraha)

6. Donal Keogan (Rathkenny)

7. Ronan Ryan (Summerhill)

8. Bryan Menton (Donaghmore Ashbourne)

9. Shane McEntee (St Peter’s, Dunboyne)

10. Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey)

11. Ben Brennan (St Colmcilles)

12. Bryan McMahon (Ratoath)

13. Barry Dardis (Summerhill)

14. Michael Newman (Kilmainham)

15. Thomas O’Reilly (Wolfe Tones)