Leah Scholes/INPHO
LIVE: Donegal v Monaghan, All-Ireland SFC quarter-final

Who will progress to the final four?
3.15pm, 28 Jun 2025
6

30 mins ago 3:50PM

Two changes apiece…

Donegal - Hugh McFadden for Jason McGee, and Caolan McColgan for Dáire Ó Baoill.

Monaghan – Gary Mohan for Gavin McPhillips, and Ciarán McNulty for Jack McCarron.

48 mins ago 3:32PM

Here’s both teams, as per programme. We’ll update you on any late changes.

Donegal

1. Shaun Patton (St. Eunan’s)

2. Finnbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill), 3. Brendan McCole (St. Naul’s), 4. Peadar Mogan (St. Naul’s)

5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs), 7. Ciarán Moore (St. Eunan’s)

8. Jason McGee (Corduff, Monaghan), 9. Michael Langan (St. Michael’s)

10. Dáire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair), 11. Ciarán Thompson (Naomh Conaill), 12. Shane O’Donnell (St. Eunan’s)

13. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), 14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly), 15. Oisín Gallen (Seán Mac Cumhaills)

Monaghan

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay), 3. Kieran Duffy (Latton), 4. Dylan Byrne (Magheracloone)

5. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown), 6. Dessie Ward (Ballybay), 7. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

8. Mícheál McCarville (Scotstown). 9. Gavin McPhillips (Scotstown)

10. Aaron Carey (Clontibret), 11. Mícheál Bannigan (Aughnamullen), 12. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

13. Jack McCarron (Scotstown), 14. Andrew Woods (Inniskeen), 15. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross)

54 mins ago 3:27PM

Here we go, all set for a blockbuster weekend of All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals.

First up at Croke Park is Donegal versus Monaghan.

The all-Ulster affair throws in at 4pm, with the action live on GAA+.

Emma Duffy here with you from GAA HQ, where Fintan O’Toole is also on duty.

