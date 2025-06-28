The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Donegal v Monaghan, All-Ireland SFC quarter-final
Two changes apiece…
Donegal - Hugh McFadden for Jason McGee, and Caolan McColgan for Dáire Ó Baoill.
Monaghan – Gary Mohan for Gavin McPhillips, and Ciarán McNulty for Jack McCarron.
Here’s both teams, as per programme. We’ll update you on any late changes.
Donegal
1. Shaun Patton (St. Eunan’s)
2. Finnbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill), 3. Brendan McCole (St. Naul’s), 4. Peadar Mogan (St. Naul’s)
5. Ryan McHugh (Kilcar), 6. Eoghan Bán Gallagher (Killybegs), 7. Ciarán Moore (St. Eunan’s)
8. Jason McGee (Corduff, Monaghan), 9. Michael Langan (St. Michael’s)
10. Dáire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair), 11. Ciarán Thompson (Naomh Conaill), 12. Shane O’Donnell (St. Eunan’s)
13. Conor O’Donnell (Carndonagh), 14. Michael Murphy (Glenswilly), 15. Oisín Gallen (Seán Mac Cumhaills)
Monaghan
1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)
2. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay), 3. Kieran Duffy (Latton), 4. Dylan Byrne (Magheracloone)
5. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown), 6. Dessie Ward (Ballybay), 7. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)
8. Mícheál McCarville (Scotstown). 9. Gavin McPhillips (Scotstown)
10. Aaron Carey (Clontibret), 11. Mícheál Bannigan (Aughnamullen), 12. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)
13. Jack McCarron (Scotstown), 14. Andrew Woods (Inniskeen), 15. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross)
Here we go, all set for a blockbuster weekend of All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals.
First up at Croke Park is Donegal versus Monaghan.
The all-Ulster affair throws in at 4pm, with the action live on GAA+.
Emma Duffy here with you from GAA HQ, where Fintan O’Toole is also on duty.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
and it's live GAA Gaelic Football Liveblog Updates