Donncha O'Callaghan pictured after Munster's Heineken Cup quarter-final win at Leicester Tigers in 2003. Source: INPHO

HE ENDED HIS playing career with a long list of honours, most notably two Heineken Cups and a Six Nations Grand Slam.

But what else do you know about Donncha O’Callaghan?

On his 41st birthday, test your knowledge of the former Munster and Ireland lock…

With whom was he a Munster Schools Senior Cup winner? INPHO St Munchin's College Presentation Brothers College

Christian Brothers College Rockwell College How old was he when he made the first of his 241 appearances for Munster? INPHO 18 19

20 21 Who did he replace after coming off the bench to make his Ireland debut against Wales in 2003? INPHO Leo Cullen Malcolm O'Kelly

Gary Longwell Paul O'Connell How many of the three Test matches against New Zealand did he start in during the 2005 British & Irish Lions tour? INPHO 0 1

2 3 He scored the opening try of the game as Munster began their Heineken Cup defence in the 2006-07 season with a valuable win away to which English club? PA Harlequins Northampton Saints

Bath Leicester Tigers At which venue did he score his first international try? INPHO Stade de France Lansdowne Road

Murrayfield Adelaide Oval Who were the opposition when he captained the British & Irish Lions during the 2009 tour of South Africa? PA Golden Lions Western Province

Southern Kings Emerging Springboks Why did referee Christophe Berdos tell him "you can't play like this" during a Munster win away to Cardiff Blues in 2006? INPHO He had a blood injury His studs were too long

He lost his shorts He was an emotional wreck after finally getting around to watching the last episode of The Sopranos His final competitive start for Munster was in a win against Connacht in March 2015. Who began the game as his partner in the second row? INPHO Paul O'Connell Dave Foley

Donnacha Ryan Billy Holland Can you name the Worcester Warriors director of rugby who signed him from Munster? PA Richard Hill Dean Ryan

Gary Gold Alan Solomons Answer all the questions to see your result! INPHO You scored out of ! Gold Flawless display. Share your result: Share INPHO You scored out of ! Silver Not bad at all. Share your result: Share INPHO You scored out of ! Bronze The questions didn't suit you here. Share your result: Share INPHO You scored out of ! Wooden spoon The less said about that performance, the better. Share your result: Share

