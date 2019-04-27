This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern hold title advantage after Dortmund finish with nine men in disastrous implosion

Lucien Favre’s side looked set to keep their Bundesliga bid on course with an early goal against Schalke.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 4:55 PM
56 minutes ago 1,927 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4609474
Marco Reus receiving a red card during his side's defeat.
Image: Imago/PA Images


Image: Imago/PA Images

NINE-MAN BORUSSIA Dortmund collapsed to a nightmare 4-2 Revierderby defeat against bitter rivals Schalke, leaving Bayern Munich as strong favourites to win a seventh consecutive Bundesliga title. 

Lucien Favre’s side looked set to keep their bid for glory on track when Jadon Sancho brilliantly created Mario Gotze’s early goal but Daniel Caligiuri converted an 18th-minute penalty. 

Salif Sane gave Schalke the lead before the half hour and Caligiuri scored a magnificent free-kick in between red cards for Marco Reus and Marius Wolf as Dortmund imploded at a remarkable rate. 

Axel Witsel pulled one back five minutes from time but Breel Embolo lashed another fine finish into the bottom corner, sparking more delirious celebrations from the travelling Schalke contingent.

Bayern will go four points clear at the summit with three games to play if they beat struggling Nurnberg on Sunday. 

