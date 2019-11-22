This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 22 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reus strikes late to rescue shell-shocked Dortmund against lowly Paderborn

The captain apologised to fans after his side found themselves 3-0 down at half-time.

By AFP Friday 22 Nov 2019, 9:57 PM
20 minutes ago 758 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4903284
Marco Reus, Lukasz Piszczek and Axel Witsel react at full-time.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Marco Reus, Lukasz Piszczek and Axel Witsel react at full-time.
Marco Reus, Lukasz Piszczek and Axel Witsel react at full-time.
Image: Imago/PA Images

BORUSSIA DORTMUND CAPTAIN Marco Reus equalised in added time to salvage a 3-3 draw at home to Bundesliga bottom side Paderborn as a shock result left Dortmund coach Lucien Favre under pressure.

Dortmund, who face Barcelona away on Wednesday in the Champions League, were 3-0 down at half-time at Signal Iduna Park and out-played before launching a second-half fight back.

“We have to apologise to our fans for that performance, especially in the first-half,” said Dortmund’s visibly shaken captain Marco Reus.

“We can never play like that again at home, it was really shit. It’s not on.”

Paderborn striker Streli Mamba ran riot in the first-half with two goals before left wing Gerrit Holtmann grabbed the visitor’s third just before the break.

It was a different story in the second-half as England winger Jadon Sancho gave Dortmund hope before Axel Witsel, then Reus both headed late goals to poach a point.

The draw leaves Dortmund fifth in the table, but they could finish the weekend eight points behind leaders Borussia Moenchengaldbach, who are at mid-table FC Union Berlin on Saturday.

Having been drubbed 4-0 away at Bayern Munich before the international break, Dortnund were again guilty of woeful defending in the first-half to put Favre in a precarious position.

Hosts Dortmund were behind with just five minutes gone when Paderborn winger Kai Proeger out-sprinted, then rode the tackle of Germany international Nico Schulz on the right flank.

With the defence beaten, Proeger passed inside for Mamba to tap home and silence home fans.

In response Dortmund pushed forward, but were punished for defending high up the pitch when Paderborn forward Ben Zolinski lifted the ball over the defence.

Mamba outsprinted Germany defender Julian Weigl to fire Paderborn 2-0 up on 37 minutes.

The visitor’s third goal came two minutes before the break when Dortmund’s Belgium Axel Witsel lost possession and Holtmann sprinted clear of Weigl to fire past home goalkeeper Roman Buerki.

Stunned Dortmund trudged off to a chorus of whistles from their fans at half-time.

Their CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, watching in the stands, looked far from happy after such a weak display from his star-studded squad.

Favre reacted by bringing on the attack-minded trio of Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and Achraf Hakimi for the second-half.

Dortmund flew out of the blocks with Sancho firing home after his captain Marco Reus had won back possession to make it 3-1 just two minutes into the second-half. 

Paderborn still had plenty of fire and Mamba came within a whisker of grabbing his hat-trick after firing wide on 67 minutes.

With the final whistle approaching, Dortmund defender Mats Hummels hooked the ball across goal for Witsel to header home before Reus spared his side’s blushes with the equaliser right at the end.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie