Bohs sign Douglas James-Taylor following Drogheda exit

BOHEMIANS HAVE BOOSTED their League of Ireland Premier Division challenge with the signing of striker Douglas James-Taylor on multi-year deal.

James-Taylor, 23, scored 15 goals in all competitions during his year on loan at Drogheda United from League Two Walsall.

His contract with Walsall expired on 1 July, and having turned down what Drogheda described as “a significant offer” for a permanent move, James-Taylor has opted instead for Dalymount Park.

Bohs boss Alan Reynolds hailed his new recruit as “a really exciting signing”.

“Dougie is an extremely talented player and our fans will be aware of the pedigree he will bring having seen the immediate impact he has had in the league over the past 12 months.

“He’s one we have kept an eye on for some time now, so we are delighted to get it over the line. He’s ideal for what we are looking for, he fits the age profile of players we are trying to bring to the club, and adds serious competition to the squad at that end of the pitch.

“I am confident that he will prove to be a really important player for the club and one that the fans really take to. We can’t wait to get working with him.”