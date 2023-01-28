Down see off Tipp, last gasp goal earns London draw, Carlow and Wicklow share spoils

DOWN MADE A winning start to their Allianz Football League campaign under Conor Laverty, after a 2-11 to 1-11 victory over recently-promoted Tipperary at Semple Stadium.

The Mourne County, who were relegated from the second tier last season, are looking to put a tumultuous 2022 campaign in the rearview mirror.

The Premier County, who have experienced significant changes in personnel since their 2020 Munster Championship triumph, were unable to finish off a late fightback.

On Saturday evening in Thurles, the Ulster side kicked on from a promising McKenna Cup run to claim their first Allianz League win since 2021.

They stormed into a 1-6 to 0-2 half-time lead, thanks to a Pat Havern goal.

Conor Francis raised a second green flag on the 60-minute mark to make it 2-10 to 0-9, but the Premier then mustered a comeback. The home side scored 1-2 without reply to close the gap to just two points, but Down had enough to get over the line.

Philip Magowan / INPHO Down have made a bright start to life under Conor Laverty. Philip Magowan / INPHO / INPHO

In Division 4, London left it late but denied new Wexford manager John Hegarty an opening victory under lights at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The Model County led for the majority of the contest, taking a 0-5 to 0-2 cushion into the break.

A Sean Nolan goal after the restart seemed to set them on their way, as the Yellowbellies went ahead by six points with less than 20 minutes remaining, 1-8 to 0-5.

But the Exiles began to work their way back into the contest, and a late Matthew Walsh goal earned Michael Maher’s side a 1-9 to 1-9 draw.

Evan Treacy / INPHO McConville's side were denied victory. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The spoils were also shared in Carlow, as the Barrow-siders decided Oisin McConville an opening victory as Wicklow boss.

The visitors burst into a 1-1 to 0-0 lead, but Carlow quickly levelled it. The sides traded green flags once more, before Wicklow took a 2-6 to 2-5 lead into half-time.

The teams went point-for-point throughout the second-half, with the contest eventually finishing 2-10 apiece.

Results

Allianz Football League Division 3

Tipperary 1-11 Down 2-11

Allianz Football League Division 4

Wexford 1-9 London 1-9

Carlow 2-10 Wicklow 2-10

