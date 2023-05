Jack McKevitt the hero as Kildare stun Down

Kildare 1-11

Down 2-7

Dan Bannon reports from Parnell Park

EXTRA-TIME BECKONED but Kildare’s Jack McKevitt took no notice and became an instant hero after the half-back fired over the winner in the absorbing Eirgrid U20 semi-final’s last play to stun Down.

There was no time for a Down kick out, referee Thomas Murphy blew the whistle as the white flag was raised, cue Lillywhite pandemonium.

The Leinster champions trailed 1-3 to no score after 16 minutes on the clock and anything out of the game looked unlikely at that stage.

Scorers for Kildare: Shane Farrell 0-4 (2f) Oisín O’Sullivan 1-1, Eoin Cully 0-2, Niall Dolan (f), Adam Fanning, Seán Hanafin, and Jack McKevitt 0-1 each.

Scorers for Down: Jason Morgan 2-1 (1m), Oisín Savage (2f) and Oisín Treacy (1f. 1’45) 0-2 each, Tom McCarroll and Odhrán Murdock 0-1 each.

Down: Oisín Treacy (Bredagh);

Fiachra McAvoy (Saval), Patrick McCarthy (Burren), Finn Murdock (Rostrevor);

James Kelly (Burren), Thomas Hardy (Mayobridge) Cormac Greene (Ballymartin);

Odhran Murdock (Burren), Tom McCarroll (Carryduff);

Harry Magill (Burren), Jaime Doran (Ballyholland), Oran Cunningham (Downpatrick),

Oisín Savage (Loughinisland), Jason Morgan (Kilcoo), Callum Rodgers (Kilcoo).

Subs:

C Cunningham (Burren) for H Magill (36),

R Magill (Burren) for McEvoy (48),

N Toner (Burren) for Doran (58),

Senan Carr (Clonduff) for McCarroll (65)

Kildare: Cormac Barker (Kilcullen);

Harry O’Neill (Clane), Tomás Von Engelbrechten (Johnstownbridge), Ryan Burke (Caragh);

James Harris (Castlemitchell), James McGrath (Athy), Jack McKevitt (Naas);

Fionn Cooke (Raheens), Shane Farrell (Kilcock);

Ryan Sinkey (Naas), Callum Bolton (Sarsfields), Colm Dalton (Sallins);

Adam Fanning (Clane), Niall Dolan (Raheens), Oisín O’Sullivan (Clane).

Subs:

Seán Hanafin (Naas) for Cooke (20)

Ethan Mountaine (Sarsfields) for Harris (31)

Eoin Cully (Carbury) for O’Sullivan (36)

Killian Browne (Celbridge) for Sinkey (48).

Referee: T Murphy (Galway)