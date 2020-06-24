All-Ireland club finalists discover their fate as Down SFC draw is made

ALL-IRELAND CLUB finalists Kilcoo will face 10-time champions Mayobridge in the opening round of the Down SFC.

Mayobridge won eight county titles between 1999 and 2008, while Kilcoo delivered eight from 2009 to 2019.

Mickey Moran’s Kilcoo are reigning Ulster champions and lost after extra-time to Corofin in the All-Ireland decider at Croke Park in January.

Elsewhere, beaten 2019 finalists Warrenpoint will take on 2018 champions Burren following last night’s draw.

Down SFC round 1

St. Peter’s Warrenpoint v Burren

Kilcoo v Mayobridge

Ballyholland v Darragh Cross

Glenn v Bryansford

Carryduff v Clonduff

Rostrevor v Downpatrick

Longstone v Loughinisland

Castlewellan v Bredagh

