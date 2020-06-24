This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland club finalists discover their fate as Down SFC draw is made

Kilcoo will face Mayobridge in the opening round.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 10:39 AM
55 minutes ago 770 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5131243
Kilcoo's Paul Devlin during this year's All-Ireland club final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Kilcoo's Paul Devlin during this year's All-Ireland club final.
Kilcoo's Paul Devlin during this year's All-Ireland club final.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ALL-IRELAND CLUB finalists Kilcoo will face 10-time champions Mayobridge in the opening round of the Down SFC.

Mayobridge won eight county titles between 1999 and 2008, while Kilcoo delivered eight from 2009 to 2019.

Mickey Moran’s Kilcoo are reigning Ulster champions and lost after extra-time to Corofin in the All-Ireland decider at Croke Park in January.

Elsewhere, beaten 2019 finalists Warrenpoint will take on 2018 champions Burren following last night’s draw. 

Down SFC round 1

St. Peter’s Warrenpoint v Burren 
Kilcoo v Mayobridge 
Ballyholland v Darragh Cross 
Glenn v Bryansford 
Carryduff v Clonduff 
Rostrevor v Downpatrick 
Longstone v Loughinisland 
Castlewellan v Bredagh

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie