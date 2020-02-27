This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 27 February, 2020
Dr Harty Cup final in major doubt and faces second postponement due to pending bad weather

Storm Jorge is expected to hit on Saturday morning.

By Eoin O'Callaghan Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 8:18 PM
Extreme weather conditions in Mallow already resulted in the final being postponed earlier this month.
Image: Laszlo Geczo; ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo; ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE PENDING ARRIVAL of Storm Jorge has put Saturday’s rearranged Dr Harty Cup final in serious doubt and the game may have to be postponed for a second time. 

The fixture – between CBC Cork and St Flannan’s College – is currently set for Mallow with a 1pm throw-in time. 

But, with a Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for Munster and the storm expected to hit on Saturday morning, various GAA fixtures could be affected.  

The final had originally been fixed for Saturday, 15 February but Storm Dennis put paid to those plans and a litany of games were postponed across the country as a result of the extreme conditions. 

