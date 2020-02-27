Dr Harty Cup final in major doubt and faces second postponement due to pending bad weather

Extreme weather conditions in Mallow already resulted in the final being postponed earlier this month.

Extreme weather conditions in Mallow already resulted in the final being postponed earlier this month.

THE PENDING ARRIVAL of Storm Jorge has put Saturday’s rearranged Dr Harty Cup final in serious doubt and the game may have to be postponed for a second time.

The fixture – between CBC Cork and St Flannan’s College – is currently set for Mallow with a 1pm throw-in time.

But, with a Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for Munster and the storm expected to hit on Saturday morning, various GAA fixtures could be affected.

The final had originally been fixed for Saturday, 15 February but Storm Dennis put paid to those plans and a litany of games were postponed across the country as a result of the extreme conditions.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!