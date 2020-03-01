St Flannan's end 15-year wait for Dr Harty Cup title with success over CBC Cork

St Flannan’s (Ennis) 1-15

CBC Cork 1-12

Eoghan Moloney reports from Mallow

ST FLANNAN’S BAGGED their 22nd Dr Harty Cup title and first since 2005 with a relatively comfortable success over CBC Cork in Mallow this afternoon.

St Flannan’s possession game won out the day in the prestigious Munster schools final. They were by far the better team in the first half as their game ruled the roost with Conner Hegarty, Killian O’Connor and Diarmaid Cahill flying for Flannan’s.

Cahill’s 12th minute goal was a beautiful team move with four short passes catching CBC cold and he gave Eoin O’Neill little hope in goal. Killian O’Connor was a dominant physical presence in the half-forward line for Flannan’s, landing

four points from play.

The half-time score read 1-8 to 0-7 in favour of Flannan’s. Jack Cahalane landed three early second-half frees for CBC but Cian Galvin responded in kind with two long-range frees to ensure it was 1-10 to 0-10 with 20 minutes remaining.

Galvin restored the Clare school’s four-point lead with a marauding score as he surged though the heart of the CBC defence, but Robbie Cotter landed a point soon after to ensure it was a one-score game as the final quarter approached.

Óisín O’Donnell landed a fine score from midfield to give St Flannan’s a four-point cushion once more before man-of-the-match O’Connor landed a fourth from play to give his side breathing room.

Cotter landed a second for CBC, but it was in vain as Galvin was gifted another long-range free while O’Donnell portrayed calmness as he bisected the posts and Flannan’s led 1-15 to 0-12 with just minutes remaining.

CBC tried to raise a gallop and Carthach Daly nearly bagged a goal as his pull went left and wide. CBC were awarded a 66th minute penalty that Cahalane stuck in the bottom right hand corner but it was too little too late as the Clare side dogged it out admirably as they won their record 22nd Harty Cup title by three points.

Scorers for St Flannan’s: Cian Galvin 0-5 (0-4f), Killian O’Connor 0-4, Diarmuid Cahill 1-0, Conner Hegarty, Oisin O’Donnell 0-2 each, Peter Power, Tony Butler 0-1 each.

Scorers for CBC Cork: Jack Cahalane 1-9 (0-8f, 1-0 pen), Robbie Cotter 0-2, Eoghan Kirby 0-1.

St Flannan’s (Ennis)

1. Cian Broderick (Clarecastle)

2. Niall Walsh (Banner)

3. Darragh Healy (Clarecastle)

4. Matthew Reidy (Ballyea)

5. Tony Butler (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield)

6. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

7. Stephen Casey (Ballyea)

8. Conner Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona)

9. Jarlath Collins (Éire Óg)

10. Ashley Brohan (Ruan)

11. Colm Cassidy (Clooney-Quin)

12. Killian O’Connor (Corofin)

13. Peter Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus)

14. Diarmuid Cahill (Corofin)

15. Oisin O’ Donnell (Crusheen)

Subs

James Doherty for Cassidy (45)

Dylan Cunningham for Power (53)

Dara Nagle for Brohan (56)

Ryan Power for O’Donnell (58)

CBC Cork

1. Eoin O’Neill (Blarney)

2. Gavin Reddy (Midleton)

3. Shane Kingston (Ballinora)

4. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers)

5. Pierce Cummins (St Colman’s)

6. Carthach Daly (Lismore)

7. Gearoid Mulcahy (Glen Rovers)

8. James Dwyer (Ballincollig)

9. Eoghan Kidney (Cobh)

10. Eoghan Kirby (Blarney)

11. Niall Hartnett (Douglas – captain)

12. Denis McSweeney

13. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock)

14. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

15. Daire Burke (Douglas)

Sub

David Cremin for McSweeney (58)

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick)

