Clare's St Flannan's and Cork's CBC book schools semi-final spots in Munster

THERE WERE QUARTER-final successes for St Flannan’s Ennis and CBC Cork as they won their derby clashes this afternoon in the Dr Harty Cup.

St Flannan’s defeated St Joseph’s Tulla in the all-Clare clash by 3-17 to 0-16 at Cusack Park in Ennis while CBC Cork saw off St Colman’s Fermoy by the narrowest of margins in Watergrasshill as they triumphed 1-13 to 1-12.

2019 Clare minor Diarmuid Cahill starred for St Flannan’s with a goal in either half, his second strike a stunning effort that effectively sealed their success. Conner Hegarty hit the opening goal of the game in the first half before Cahill grabbed their second but Darragh Keogh’s scoring ability inspired the Tulla school to only trail 2-8 to 0-10 at the interval.

St Flannan’s pulled away in the second half to set up a semi-final tie with Our Lady’s Templemore, victors over Thurles CBS in dramatic fashion today. St Flannan’s last reached the final in 2007 while Our Lady’s were crowned champions in 2017.

Last year’s beaten finalists CBC Cork will face a repeat of that decider with the reigning champions Midleton CBS, who saw off De La Salle Waterford today, at the semi-final stage this year. They made the running in the first half to go ahead 1-10 to 0-8 at the break against St Colman’s with Daire Burke striking their goal and they held on in the second half to win with Robbie Cotter chipping in with 0-3 during the game for the winners.

