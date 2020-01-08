This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 8 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare's St Flannan's and Cork's CBC book schools semi-final spots in Munster

They defeated Tulla and St Colman’s respectively in today’s quarter-final action.

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 5:15 PM
1 hour ago 2,426 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4958563
Diarmuid Cahill (pictured in action for Clare's minor team) impressed for St Flannan's today.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Diarmuid Cahill (pictured in action for Clare's minor team) impressed for St Flannan's today.
Diarmuid Cahill (pictured in action for Clare's minor team) impressed for St Flannan's today.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THERE WERE QUARTER-final successes for St Flannan’s Ennis and CBC Cork as they won their derby clashes this afternoon in the Dr Harty Cup.

St Flannan’s defeated St Joseph’s Tulla in the all-Clare clash by 3-17 to 0-16 at Cusack Park in Ennis while CBC Cork saw off St Colman’s Fermoy by the narrowest of margins in Watergrasshill as they triumphed 1-13 to 1-12.

2019 Clare minor Diarmuid Cahill starred for St Flannan’s with a goal in either half, his second strike a stunning effort that effectively sealed their success. Conner Hegarty hit the opening goal of the game in the first half before Cahill grabbed their second but Darragh Keogh’s scoring ability inspired the Tulla school to only trail 2-8 to 0-10 at the interval.

St Flannan’s pulled away in the second half to set up a semi-final tie with Our Lady’s Templemore, victors over Thurles CBS in dramatic fashion today. St Flannan’s last reached the final in 2007 while Our Lady’s were crowned champions in 2017.

Last year’s beaten finalists CBC Cork will face a repeat of that decider with the reigning champions Midleton CBS, who saw off De La Salle Waterford today, at the semi-final stage this year. They made the running in the first half to go ahead 1-10 to 0-8 at the break against St Colman’s with Daire Burke striking their goal and they held on in the second half to win with Robbie Cotter chipping in with 0-3 during the game for the winners.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie