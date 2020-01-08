Another late goal from Borris-Ileigh's Devaney wins Tipperary derby in Dr Harty Cup

Our Lady’s (Templemore) 1-17

Thurles CBS 0-19

Michael Dundon reports from The Ragg

BORRIS-ILEIGH TEENAGER James ‘JD’ Devaney kept his brilliant week going by striking the match-winning goal in the Dr Harty Cup quarter-final today.

After his late goal sealed his club’s victory in last Sunday’s All-Ireland senior club semi-final, Devaney was back in schools action today for Our Lady’s Templemore.

They trailed 0-19 to 0-17 late on in the all-Tipperary clash with Thurles CBS before Devaney struck for the key goal to set up a semi-final against Clare’s St Flannan’s.

Before then Devaney and his Our Lady’s team-mate Kevin Maher have a Croke Park All-Ireland final to look forward to on Sunday week against Ballyhale Shamrocks with Borris-Ileigh.

More to follow…

