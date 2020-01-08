This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Another late goal from Borris-Ileigh's Devaney wins Tipperary derby in Dr Harty Cup

The All-Ireland club finalist scored the match-winning goal today for Our Lady’s Templemore.

By Michael Dundon Wednesday 8 Jan 2020, 3:29 PM
JD Devaney hit another
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

Our Lady’s (Templemore) 1-17
Thurles CBS 0-19

Michael Dundon reports from The Ragg

BORRIS-ILEIGH TEENAGER James ‘JD’ Devaney kept his brilliant week going by striking the match-winning goal in the Dr Harty Cup quarter-final today.

After his late goal sealed his club’s victory in last Sunday’s All-Ireland senior club semi-final, Devaney was back in schools action today for Our Lady’s Templemore.

They trailed 0-19 to 0-17 late on in the all-Tipperary clash with Thurles CBS before Devaney struck for the key goal to set up a semi-final against Clare’s St Flannan’s.

Before then Devaney and his Our Lady’s team-mate Kevin Maher have a Croke Park All-Ireland final to look forward to on Sunday week against Ballyhale Shamrocks with Borris-Ileigh.

More to follow…

