Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 7 January 2022
Advertisement

0-5 for McBrearty helps Donegal to opening win while Derry and Monaghan finish all square

There were two Round 1 games down for decision in the Dr McKenna Cup this evening.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 7 Jan 2022, 10:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,075 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5648765
Derry’s Emmett Bradley and Monaghan’s Niall Kearns.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Derry’s Emmett Bradley and Monaghan’s Niall Kearns.
Derry’s Emmett Bradley and Monaghan’s Niall Kearns.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

PATRICK MCBREARTY HIT five points as Donegal edged out Down in their Dr McKenna Cup opener, while Derry and Monaghan played out a draw.

Donegal opened up a four-point lead in the first half before a goal from Andrew Gilmore brought Down back to within a point as half-time loomed.

After taking a 0-9 to 1-4 lead into the break, Donegal extended their advantage with a Michael Langan free after the restart.

An Odhran Murdock goal pushed Down into a one-point lead in the final stages of the second half, but it was Donegal who finished stronger as Ciaran Thompson, Peadar Mogan and McBrearty helped them to victory.

Derry and Monaghan couldn’t be separated after their McKenna Cup Round 1 clash, with Ethan Doherty scoring in the 74th minute to ensure the tie ended all square.

Niall Loughlin finished as the top scorer for Derry with five points while Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan helped himself to three points from frees.

The sides played out a tight affair, with Derry holding a two-point lead at half-time.

Loughlin pushed them 0-10 0-6 ahead in the second half with a free but Monaghan responded with five unanswered points to ensure a tense finish.

The sides traded scores up to the end, with Doherty grabbing the late equaliser.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Dr McKenna Cup results:

Donegal 1-13 Down 2-8

Derry 0-12 Monaghan 0-12

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie