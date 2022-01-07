0-5 for McBrearty helps Donegal to opening win while Derry and Monaghan finish all square

PATRICK MCBREARTY HIT five points as Donegal edged out Down in their Dr McKenna Cup opener, while Derry and Monaghan played out a draw.

Donegal opened up a four-point lead in the first half before a goal from Andrew Gilmore brought Down back to within a point as half-time loomed.

After taking a 0-9 to 1-4 lead into the break, Donegal extended their advantage with a Michael Langan free after the restart.

An Odhran Murdock goal pushed Down into a one-point lead in the final stages of the second half, but it was Donegal who finished stronger as Ciaran Thompson, Peadar Mogan and McBrearty helped them to victory.

Derry and Monaghan couldn’t be separated after their McKenna Cup Round 1 clash, with Ethan Doherty scoring in the 74th minute to ensure the tie ended all square.

Niall Loughlin finished as the top scorer for Derry with five points while Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan helped himself to three points from frees.

The sides played out a tight affair, with Derry holding a two-point lead at half-time.

Loughlin pushed them 0-10 0-6 ahead in the second half with a free but Monaghan responded with five unanswered points to ensure a tense finish.

The sides traded scores up to the end, with Doherty grabbing the late equaliser.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Dr McKenna Cup results:

Donegal 1-13 Down 2-8

Derry 0-12 Monaghan 0-12

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!