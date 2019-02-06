Third tier Villefranche make PSG wait 102 minutes for French Cup breakthrough

File photo: Draxler in action against Strasbourg last month.

File photo: Draxler in action against Strasbourg last month.

PARIS SAINT GERMAIN needed extra time to overcome third-tier Villefranche 3-0 in the last 16 of the French Cup tonight.

Holders and record 12-time champions PSG were held in check until Julian Draxler bundled in a cross from substitute Edinson Cavani on 102 minutes.

Moussa Diaby and Cavani sealed victory late on after both were set up for simple tap-ins by Kylian Mbappe, who came on for Angel Di Maria with an hour gone.

PSG are bidding to win the competition for a fifth time in a row.

Thomas Tuchel’s side face Bordeaux at home in the league this weekend before travelling to Old Trafford on February 12 for the first leg of their Champions League tie with Manchester United.

They will be without Brazilian forward Neymar for both legs of the last-16 clash after the world’s most expensive player suffered an injury to his right foot last month.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: