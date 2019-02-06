This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Third tier Villefranche make PSG wait 102 minutes for French Cup breakthrough

Julian Draxler bundled in the first for the French giants in a 3-0 extra-time win.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 9:26 PM
File photo: Draxler in action against Strasbourg last month.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
File photo: Draxler in action against Strasbourg last month.
File photo: Draxler in action against Strasbourg last month.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PARIS SAINT GERMAIN needed extra time to overcome third-tier Villefranche 3-0 in the last 16 of the French Cup tonight.

Holders and record 12-time champions PSG were held in check until Julian Draxler bundled in a cross from substitute Edinson Cavani on 102 minutes.

Moussa Diaby and Cavani sealed victory late on after both were set up for simple tap-ins by Kylian Mbappe, who came on for Angel Di Maria with an hour gone.

PSG are bidding to win the competition for a fifth time in a row.

Thomas Tuchel’s side face Bordeaux at home in the league this weekend before travelling to Old Trafford on February 12 for the first leg of their Champions League tie with Manchester United.

They will be without Brazilian forward Neymar for both legs of the last-16 clash after the world’s most expensive player suffered an injury to his right foot last month.

