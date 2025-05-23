Douglas James-Taylor penalty enough for Drogheda to halt Bohemians' momentum

Drogheda United 1

Bohemians 0

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan and Lambe Park

WHILE SHAMROCK ROVERS extended their lead at the top of the Premier Division, Drogheda United can at least call themselves the bet of the rest as victory over Bohemians sent them into second place.

A run of just one win in eight games had seen Drogheda fall off the pace a little at the top of the table. Such is the nature of the league however, rivals are failed to capitalise. This win sees them leapfrog Derry City, St Patrick’s Athletic and vanquished opponents Bohs too.

Kevin Doherty stuck with the team that held champions Shelbourne scoreless on Monday but Bohemians introduced four-goal striker Colm Whelan back into the side at Rhys Brennan’s expense.

There was also a point of interest in the respective starting XIs as two Republic of Ireland Under 21 call-ups went head-to-head.

Bohemians defender Sean Grehan is a relative veteran of Jim Crawford’s squad with six caps to his name, but Drogheda’s Warren Davis will be among the newcomers in next month’s camp. The two were in direct competition here.

There were few conclusions drawn as to who might emerge winners on a wet night by the river Boyne after an opening half hour in which the sides were evenly matched for the most part.

Both teams had chances to take a crucial lead. James-Taylor was twice denied a first league goal of the season by Bohs’ Kacper Chorazka. At the other end, Dayle Rooney’s header came off the upright after Dawson Devoy’s pinpoint delivery.

While going in level at the break, the home side had already dealt a blow however. Doherty’s side will travel to face Waterford next week without captain Ryan Brennan.

He was the recipient of a grossly harsh first half yellow card from referee Declan Toland, taking his tally to the season to five.

James-Taylor’s big moment – a cathartic dispatch from 12 yards after a season marred by a serious thigh injury – came when the giant centre back Conor Keeley was felled by Sean Grehan. The on-loan Walsall striker blasted it into the top corner.

Remarkably, it was his seventh league goal in claret and blue but his first in 265 days.

Late in the game, Bohs pushed and pushed some more. Colm Whelan let fly from 18 yards but couldn’t add to his four goals this term as his effort crashed off the crossbar. Substitutes Hugh Smith and Archie Meekison when Luke Dennison made a brilliant double save after that. The first, from Smith, was a worthy way to preserve all three points.

From the majority of the bumper 2,559 crowd, an almighty roar went up. Another soon followed at Toland’s full time whistle.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Elicha Ahui, Conor Keeley, Andrew Quinn; Owen Lambe, Ryan Brennan (Darragh Markey, 55), Luke Heeney, Conor Kane; Shane Farrell; Douglas James-Taylor (Kieran Cruise, 87), Warren Davis (Thomas Oluwa, 69).

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Niall Morahan (Archie Meekison, 83), Sean Grehan, Rob Cornwall (Rhys Brennan, 71), Jordan Flores; Adam McDonnell (Keith Buckley, 71), Dawson Devoy; Ross Tierney, James Clarke (Hugh Smith, 83), Dayle Rooney; Colm Whelan.

Referee: Declan Toland