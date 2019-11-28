This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Drogs make significant addition for 2020 by snapping up Hugh Douglas

The 26-year-old centre-back has spent the past five seasons with First Division rivals Bray Wanderers.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 6:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,689 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4910548
Hugh Douglas is now a Drogheda United player.
Image: Drogheda United FC
Image: Drogheda United FC

HIGHLY-REGARDED DEFENDER Hugh Douglas will contribute to Drogheda United’s bid for promotion to the League of Ireland Premier Division next season.

This evening, Drogs announced the signing of the 26-year-old centre-back, who has spent the past five seasons with fellow First Division club Bray Wanderers.

Douglas is now set to play under Tim Clancy, his former team-mate at the Carlisle Grounds.

A play-off defeat to Finn Harps last month denied Clancy’s side promotion for 2020. 

“I can only say thanks to Tim and the board for giving me the chance to sign for Drogheda,” Douglas said. “To get going is the biggest thing now, to help this team progress and push on from the achievements last year.

“The achievements of that team last year, going so close to promotion shows you there’s a great core group of players there. The team, the club, it looks like, from off and on the field, they are really striving in the right direction.”

Douglas, who also previously played for UCD, was named Bray Wanderers’ Player of the Year for 2019 after the Seagulls finished in fifth place in the second tier.

He added: “You can see how close the club went last year to getting promoted. Being a goal away from pushing Finn Harps to penalties and more or less a goal away from getting into the Premier [Division] shows the club isn’t that far off.

“The additions that Tim has made so far, retaining players and bringing players into the club, shows the ambition is there to really strive on and maybe go that one step closer next year.” 

