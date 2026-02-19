Drogheda United sponsor reviewing partnership in wake of Israel boycott controversy

ONE OF DROGHEDA United’s primary sponsors says it is reviewing its partnership in the wake of the controversy involving co-chairperson Joanna Byrne and other members of the board.

Sullivan & Lambe, a Meath-based stone specialist, hold naming rights of the League of Ireland club’s ground and have thrown their support behind Byrne following events of the last 24 hours.

Byrne, who is also a Sinn Féin TD for Louth and the party’s spokesperson on sport, released a statement yesterday detailing how the Drogheda board have said her position as co-chairperson is untenable because of her calls for a boycott of the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League games with Israel.

On Wednesday, she said the club’s board informed her of their concerns “with an expectation that I would resign, something I have told them that I intend to resist”.

She described the board’s move as “unwarranted” and “profoundly hurtful”, while Drogheda released a statement of their own last night and insisted that concerns expressed by her fellow directors are “unrelated to anyone’s specific political or moral views, and at no point were any such concerns expressed.

“What was expressed was a concern over the open criticism of Uefa and the FAI, regulatory bodies to whom the club is subject, as well as each club official’s responsibility to respect the neutrality provisions of the Fifa Code of Ethics and the Uefa Statutes.”

The fallout has continued with Sullivan & Lambe detailing their backing for Byrne and hope for a resolution that sees her remain in situ.

They also expressed disappointment at the manner in which Trivela Group, the American investment firm that have owned Drogheda since 2023, have reacted to Byrne’s stance.

The statement in full reads:

“Sullivan & Lambe are extremely concerned by the current attempts to remove Joanna Byrne as Chairperson of Drogheda United for remarks she made in relation to the Republicof Ireland’s men’s team upcoming game against Israel.

“Our connection to Drogheda United is not transactional — it is generational and rooted in community, identity and pride in our town. As a business, and as lifelong supporters of Drogheda United, this development troubles us deeply.

“Our owners, like every citizen, hold personal political views. However, those views are kept entirely separate from both our business interests and our role within the football community. That is a line we believe must always be respected and one that Trivela should follow.

“We do not believe political opinions expressed by a sitting TD, especially one who is a spokesperson for her political party on sport, should become grounds for interference in the governance of a community football club. Drogheda United must remain a football club first and foremost — inclusive, community-driven and independent of political pressure.

“We are therefore deeply disappointed at the approach that Trivela Group have taken and the precedent it sets.

“While this situation continues to unfold, Sullivan & Lambe will be actively reviewing our position as sponsors of Drogheda United in the coming days.

“We sincerely hope that calm heads prevail and that the club’s integrity, independence and community focus are protected.”