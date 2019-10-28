This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 28 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lyons strikes at the death to give Drogs slender lead for play-off second leg

Luke Heeney and Stephen Meaney combined to set up man of the match Lyons for the winner.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Oct 2019, 10:20 PM
40 minutes ago 670 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4870259
Chris Lyons celebrates his late winner at United Park.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Chris Lyons celebrates his late winner at United Park.
Chris Lyons celebrates his late winner at United Park.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CHRIS LYONS NETTED a late, late winner at United Park as Drogheda sealed a 1-0 aggregate lead over Finn Harps to take with them for their visit to Donegal for Friday’s SSE Airtricity League Promotion/Relegation play-off second leg.

Man of the match Lyons fired past Anthony McGinley in the Harps net almost three minutes into added-on time to seal a dramatic victory for the hosts, who are seeking to replace tonight’s visitors in the Premier Division next season.

Moments before Lyons’ goal, Harps replacement Mikey Place came close to breaking the deadlock. Indeed, even after what proved to be the winner, Raffaele Cretaro hit the post in search of an equaliser.

jamie-hollywood-celebrates Jamie Hollywood celebrates Drogs' 1-0 win. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Harps boss Ollie Horgan was dismissed in the second half following a touchline dispute with referee Rob Hennessey, but he had seen his side create plenty of chances even before Place and Cretaro came close.

Drogheda, too, had their opportunities in a pick-’em affair and it was a well-worked moved involving a superb ball by Luke Heeney into Stephen Meaney, who backheeled it to goalscorer Lyons, which proved decisive.

Heeney, Meaney, Lyons, goal, and advantage Drogheda ahead of Friday’s second leg (kick-off at Finn Park is at 7:45pm).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie