Lyons strikes at the death to give Drogs slender lead for play-off second leg

CHRIS LYONS NETTED a late, late winner at United Park as Drogheda sealed a 1-0 aggregate lead over Finn Harps to take with them for their visit to Donegal for Friday’s SSE Airtricity League Promotion/Relegation play-off second leg.

Man of the match Lyons fired past Anthony McGinley in the Harps net almost three minutes into added-on time to seal a dramatic victory for the hosts, who are seeking to replace tonight’s visitors in the Premier Division next season.

Moments before Lyons’ goal, Harps replacement Mikey Place came close to breaking the deadlock. Indeed, even after what proved to be the winner, Raffaele Cretaro hit the post in search of an equaliser.

Jamie Hollywood celebrates Drogs' 1-0 win. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Harps boss Ollie Horgan was dismissed in the second half following a touchline dispute with referee Rob Hennessey, but he had seen his side create plenty of chances even before Place and Cretaro came close.

Drogheda, too, had their opportunities in a pick-’em affair and it was a well-worked moved involving a superb ball by Luke Heeney into Stephen Meaney, who backheeled it to goalscorer Lyons, which proved decisive.

Heeney, Meaney, Lyons, goal, and advantage Drogheda ahead of Friday’s second leg (kick-off at Finn Park is at 7:45pm).