Personal Best for Amah puts Tallaght athlete into seventh place in European championships

A PERSONAL BEST by Tallaght AC’s Dubem Amah has led to his seventh place in the U20 European Athletics Championships in Ratinan Stadium, Finland.

Running in the 200 metre event, he ran his best in the semi-final heat, coming in on 21.30 seconds.

Not yet 18, in fact having just turned 17 a month ago, he then produced another strong run to clock in at 21.76 in the final to grab a seventh place.

Meanwhile, Cian Crampton (Edenderry AC) secured a sixth place finish in the men’s discus competition.

Crampton saved his best for last with the final throw of his competition measuring in at 57.76.