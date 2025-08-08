The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland's Precious Akpe-Moses finishes 7th in 100m final
Updated at 19.32
IRELAND’S PRECIOUS Akpe-Moses has finished seventh in the 100m final at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.
In Thursday’s semi-final, the Blackrock AC sprinter set a new personal best time of 11.62 (+0.7m/s), but Akpe-Moses was unable to replicate that feat, producing a time of 11.79 this evening.
Precious’ older sister, Gina, previously won the title at the event in 2017.
Earlier today, the 19-year-old also progressed in the Women’s 200m, finishing third in her heat in 24.22 to qualify for tomorrow afternoon’s semi-finals, which take place at 12.36pm Irish time.
Tonight’s 100m was won by 15-year-old prodigy Kelly Doualla of Italy in 11.21.
Britain’s Mabel Akande secured silver in 11.41, and Uliana Stepaniuk of Ukraine claimed bronze in 11.53.
Earlier, Celbridge native Cillian Gleason finished 17th in the men’s 5,000m final with a time of 14:37.99.
Ireland's Sean Doggett.
Meanwhile, Sean Doggett’s personal best and third fastest overall time of 46.52 saw him come second and reach tomorrow evening’s final in the 400m, which takes place at 6.25pm.
Fellow Irishman Conor Kelly will join Doggett in that race after winning his semi-final in 46.58 — the fourth fastest time overall.
You can view the results in full here and you can follow how the Irish athletes competing this morning fared here.
Irish in Action – Day Three – European Athletics U20 Championships
Morning Session – Saturday August 9th
Enya Silkena – Women’s Heptathlon – 100m Hurdles – 08:15 (10:15)
Enya Silkena – Women’s Heptathlon – High Jump – 09:30 (11:30)
Women’s 4x400m Relay – Round One – 10:50 (12:50)
Men’s 4x400m Relay – Round One – 11:25 (13:25)
Dubem Amah – Men’s 200m – SF – 12:00 (14:00)
Precious Akpe-Moses – Women’s 200m – SF – 12:30 (14:30)
Evening Session – Saturday August 9th
Enya Silkena – Women’s Heptathlon – Shot Put – 15:00 (17:00)
Cian Crampton – Men’s Discus Throw – Final – 15:15 (17:15)
Precious Akpe-Moses – Women’s 200m – Final – 15:35 (17:35) *
Dubem Amah – Men’s 200m – Final – 15:45 (17:45) *
Dearbhla Allen – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase – Final – 15:55 (17:55)
Caoimhe Flannery – Women’s 3000m Steeplechase – Final – 15:55 (17:55)
Enya Silkena – Women’s Heptathlon – 200m – 16:15 (18:15)
Women’s 4x100m Relay – Round One – 17:10 (19:10)
Men’s 4x100m Relay – Round One – 17:40 (19:40)
Cormac Dixon – Men’s 3000m – Final – 18:05 (20:05)
Conor Kelly – Men’s 400m – Final – 18:25 (20:25)
Sean Doggett – Men’s 400m – Final – 18:25 (20:25)
*Subject to advancing
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
100m Final Athletics gina akpe-moses Kelly Doualla Precious Akpe-Moses Report