Precious Akpe-Moses progresses in 200m at European Athletics U20 Championships

PRECIOUS AKPE-MOSES has progressed in the Women’s 200m at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Tampere.

Akpe-Moses, who competes in the 100m final this evening, finished third in her 200m heat this morning in 24.22.

The Blackrock AC sprinter secured automatic qualification for tomorrow afternoon’s semi-finals as a result.

But her focus is on the 100m final this evening first, and following in the footsteps of sister Gina, who won the title in 2017. She ran a lifetime best of 11.62 (+0.7m/s) last night.

Proud is an understatement 🥹🥹 https://t.co/UqvPqYgPZY — Gina Moses (@GinaAkpeMoses) August 7, 2025

Dubem Amah (Tallaght AC) advanced in the men’s 200m, finishing second in his heat in 21.62.

Dearbhla Allen (St Peter’s AC) and Caoimhe Flannery (Skibbereen AC) booked their spots in the Women’s 3000m Steeplechase final after clocking personal bests in their respective heats.

Allen, the first-ever athlete from her club to compete at these championships, finished sixth in her race in 10:27.16, and prevailed as one of the fastest non-automatic qualifiers. Flannery did too, clocking 10:30.33 in the second heat.

Seán Cronin (Clonliffe Harriers) progressed to the men’s 1500m final, his eighth-placed finish and time of 3:47.13 in the heats securing a fastest non-automatic qualifying spot.

Frank Buchanan (St Michael’s Enniskillen) finished eighth in the second heat, but fell just short of qualification.

Meanwhile, Theo Hanlon (Suncroft AC) threw 17.06m in the men’t shot put final. He broke the 18-metre barrier for just the second time during the qualifiers.