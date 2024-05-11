Dublin make statement with 20-point demolition of Antrim

Leinster senior hurling championship, round 3

Dublin 3-32

Antrim 1-18

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

DUBLIN’S BID FOR a top three finish in the Leinster SHC remains bang on track after powering past Antrim with a storming second-half at Parnell Park.

Leading by just four points after 40 minutes, the hosts suddenly hit the afterburners and cruised past a hapless Antrim in the closing half hour or so to win by a surprising 20-point margin.

Paul Crummey’s goal in the opening minute laid the platform for the big win while Brian Hayes and Donal Burke, who hit 1-11 overall, added second-half goals.

There were impressive cameos too from Sean Currie and Conor Burke who shared 10 points between them while substitute Ronan Hayes set up both second-half goals and directly contributed to 2-3 in total.

Having taken five points from a possible six so far in Leinster, the standard will now rise for Dublin who will host Kilkenny next weekend before taking on Galway in Round 5.

As for Antrim, it’s another heavy defeat having also been hammered by Kilkenny but their surprise win over Wexford in Round 2 gives them a fighting chance of avoiding relegation.

Dublin approached the game unbeaten, following a draw with Wexford and a five-point win over Carlow, but all the momentum seemed to be with Antrim.

Darren Gleeson’s side recorded the upset of the Championship so far when they defeated Wexford in Round 2, a result that followed their 32-point loss in Kilkenny.

But all the wind was sucked from Antrim’s sails after just nine seconds here as Conor Burke’s attempt for a Dublin point dropped short and was redirected to the net by Crummey.

John Bellew came up from defence to add a point for Dublin and suddenly it was as if Antrim had been saddled by a four-point handicap.

From that difficult position, they must have been happy enough to go in just six points behind at half-time.

Dublin, who needed a fortunate late goal to beat Antrim in the league, hinted throughout the opening quarter that a rout could even be on the cards.

They led 1-7 to 0-2 after 21 minutes and were entirely on top. With the wind behind them they should have been further ahead than eight points at that stage.

Crummey was winning plenty of ball up front and set up Cian O’Sullivan for a score while Donal Burke drilled over three early points from frees and Danny Sutcliffe sniped a score too.

But wides – Dublin struck seven in the first-half – and butchered goal opportunities – O’Sullivan shot straight at the goalkeeper in the 16th minute and Sean Currie fired wide three minutes later – cost Dublin.

Leading by 1-10 to 0-3 after 23 minutes, their wasteful play came back to haunt them as Antrim redoubled their efforts and picked off 1-4 in the remaining minutes of the half.

James McNaughton, a powerful runner in the Antrim attack, was at the hub of the recovery with 1-2 in that period, including a well taken 28th minute goal when he was fed on the right by Nigel Elliott.

Dublin, with former captain Eoghan O’Donnell wearing number seven but operating in his more accustomed full-back, marking Conal Cunning, led by 1-13 to 1-7 at half-time.

Keelan Molloy, who didn’t feature for Antrim in the league after a late return to duty, nailed a point after a trademark solo run seconds into the second-half. Nigel Elliott clawed back another and now it was a four-point game, 1-13 to 1-9.

Conal Cunning had a decent opportunity to make it a three-point game from a placed ball but dropped it short and that, it turned out, was that from an Antrim perspective.

Dublin outscored Antrim by 2-18 to 0-8 from there on to win at their ease for a finish.

Ronan Hayes had a big impact as a sub, playing a clever ball across for his brother Brian to grab Dublin’s second goal and it was Ronan that was fouled for Burke’s goal, a miscued free that somehow found the Antrim net.

Dublin scorers: Donal Burke 1-11 (1-8f), Sean Currie, Conor Burke 0-5 each, Paul Crummey, Brian Hayes 1-0 each, Cian O’Sullivan, John Bellew, Ronan Hayes 0-2 each, Danny Sutcliffe, Conor Donohoe, Fergal Whitely, Sean Gallagher, Darragh Power 0-1 each.

Antrim scorers: James McNaughton 1-2, Conal Cunning 0-4 (0-4f), Eoghan Campbell 0-3, Seaan Elliott, Keelan Molloy, Gerard Walsh 0-2 each (0-1f), Niall McKenna, Nigel Elliott, Fred McCurry 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Sean Brennan

2. John Bellew

7. Eoghan O’Donnell

3. Paddy Smyth (Captain)

5. Chris Crummey

6. Conor Donohoe

4. Paddy Doyle

9. Conor Burke

21. Brian Hayes

13. Fergal Whitely

11. Donal Burke

10. Danny Sutcliffe

12. Sean Currie

14. Cian O’Sullivan

15. Paul Crummey

Subs:

24. Ronan Hayes for P Crummey (47)

22. Darragh Power for Sutcliffe (59)

17. James Madden for C Crummey (64)

25. Jake Malone for O’Sullivan (65)

19. Sean Gallagher for Currie (69)

Antrim

1. Ryan Elliott

2. Niall O’Connor

4. Paddy Burke

6. Conor Boyd

5. Gerard Walsh

3. Ryan McGarry

7. Conal Bohill

11. Keelan Molloy

9. Eoghan Campbell (Captain)

10. Nigel Elliott

12. James McNaughton

14. Niall McKenna

15. Aodhan O’Brien

13. Conal Cunning

8. Seaan Elliott

Subs:

25. Joseph McLaughlin for O’Brien (47)

22. Paul Boyle for Molloy (50)

21. Fred McCurry for Boyd (55)

23. Christy McGarry for McKenna (62)

20. Sean McKay for Cunning (66)

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary).