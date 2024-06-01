Five-star Dublin thump Cavan to set up group decider against old rivals Mayo

Dublin 5-17

Cavan 0-13

DUBLIN DID WHAT Dublin do – and they did it easily, too.

That was the story of this match as Cavan lived with the All-Ireland champions for 20 minutes or thereabouts before eventually succumbing. The hosts, understrength, just couldn’t deal with Dublin’s pace and athleticism and the away side’s cutting edge up front was just so much sharper, despite some decent performances from James Smith and Oisin Brady for Cavan.

A disappointing crowd of 9,028 turned out to witness an impressive performance from Dessie Farrell’s charges, who never trailed and never really lost their composure, either, even when Cavan enjoyed some success with direct ball inside.

Early on, the exchanges were tight and the sides were level four times but once Paul Mannion knocked over a free in the 23rd minute, Dublin had established a lead they would never relinquish.

That point was the moment the dam burst, really; from the kick-out, Dublin strung together a lovely hand-passing move through the heart of the Breffni defence, culminating in Cormac Costello rolling home to the bottom right corner.

While Cavan did reply to the goal with a well-taken point from Oisin Brady, Dublin raised a second green flag before half-time, a third just seconds after the restart and from there on, it was a question of how much they would win by against a game but, on the day, over-matched home side.

Missing top scorer Paddy Lynch and four other injured regulars including the experienced Jason McLoughlin, Dara McVeety and Killian Clarke, Cavan were up against it from the off but it’s unlikely even at full strength that Cavan would have been able to cope with Dublin’s speed, athleticism and slick skillset.

In fact, apart from one spell in the second half when they strung together three points in a row, it was plain sailing for the Dubs.

Brian Fenton struck the bar soon after Costello’s opening goal and when Paddy Small palmed in Costello’s centre just before the break, the game was as good as over as a contest.

Fenton gathered a break off O’Callaghan and slotted over at his ease, it was 2-9 to 0-7 and that was how it stayed at the break. Cavan had bagged some good scores – Gerry Smith and the lively Oisin Brady landed two fine efforts from play – but Dublin were for the most part doing as they wished, Fenton coasting through for three first-half efforts from play.

Cavan enjoyed some success through finding target man James Smith early while Oisin Brady also impressed but it wasn’t nearly enough to trouble a Dublin side for whom Fenton lorded the exchanges in the middle third and the forwards — bar Con O’Callaghan, who was well contained before making way — all looked to have the beating of their markers.

Whatever faint glimmer of hope remained was extinguished 24 seconds after the restart when Killian McGinnis rattled the net and from there, the only question was how much the Dubs would win by.

Niall Scully and top scorer Costello quickly added points and Sean Bugler capitalised after good work from Fenton and Costello to add Dublin’s fourth goal. Two points from Cian Madden and an Oisin Brady free stopped the bleeding but Dublin always had another gear.

Dessie Farrell’s charges kept the scoreboard ticking, sub Colm Basquel registering three times, and they crowned the performance when Costello tucked away an injury-time penalty.

Given their dominance, it was hard to read too much into Dublin’s performance but, six first-half wides aside, they showed the ruthlessness that has been their calling card over the last decade.

Cavan, for their part, started the championship in brilliant fashion with a six-point win over Monaghan but have lost three in succession since and must now beat Roscommon at a neutral venue to advance to the preliminary quarter-finals for the first time.

Scorers for Cavan: O Brady 0-7 (4f), Cian Madden 0-2, L Brady 0-1 (45), J Smith 0-1, D Lovett 0-1, G Smith 0-1

Scorers for Dublin: C Costello 2-5 (1-0 pen, 45), P Small 1-2, S Bugler 1-1, B Fenton 0-3, K McGinnis 1-0, C Basquel 0-3, P Mannion 0-2 (2f), N Scully 0-1

Cavan

16. Liam Brady (Ramor United)

2. Cian Reilly (Killygarry), 3. Killian Brady (Mullahoran), 4. Luke Fortune (Cavan Gaels)

5. Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt Stars), 6. Niall Carolan (Cuchulainns), 7. Oisin Kiernan (Denn)

8. Ciaran Brady (Arva St Patrick’s), 9. Brían O’Connell (Ramor United)

10. Oisin Kiernan (Castlerahan), 11. Cian Madden (Gowna), 12. Gerard Smith (Lavey)

13. Ryan O’Neill (Kildallan), 14. James Smith (Crosserlough), 15. Oisin Brady (Killygarry)

Subs: 17. Mark Magee (Ramor United) for C Reilly (ht), 19. Paddy Meade (Kingscourt Stars) for K Brady (ht), 22. Tiarnan Madden (Gowna) for O Kiernan (Castlerahan, 46), 21. Ryan Brady (Gowna) for O Kiernan (Denn, 54), 26. Darragh Lovett (Killygarry) for R O’Neill (58)

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 21. Daire Newcombe (Skerries Harps)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Sean Bugler (Oliver Plunketts-Eoghan Ruadh)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 20. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), 11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 26. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

Subs: 15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for C O’Callaghan (46), 17. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes) for E Murchan (51), 24. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street) for J Small (54), 22. Peadar Ó Cofaigh-Byrne (Cuala) for B Fenton (temp, 55), 4. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps) for P Small (65)