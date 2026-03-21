Dublin earn promotion and Division 1B final spot, as Antrim survive despite dramatic Down defeat

Division 1B Results

Carlow 2-14 Dublin 0-34

Down 3-22 Antrim 3-20

Wexford 3-29 Kildare 1-14

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Paul Keane reports from Netwatch Cullen Park

DUBLIN WILL JOIN Clare in Division 1A of the Allianz NHL next season and will meet the Banner in next season’s 1B final.

That’s the good news for Sky Blues fans after a 14-point win at Netwatch Cullen Park which has locked down second position in the table for Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s side.

In the end, scoring difference separated last season’s All-Ireland semi finalists from Wexford who were big winners elsewhere over Kildare.

Dublin took care of their business well, only briefly suffering a speed wobble late in the first half when Carlow reeled off two quick-fire goals to leave just three in it at half time.

Carlow only added five more points after the break and their heavy defeat means that themselves and Down have suffered relegation from Division 1B.

Dublin didn’t manage a goal on the evening, mainly due to the excellence of Kyle Foley in goals for Carlow, but 34 points amounted to heavy scoring nevertheless with 0-5 of that coming from Fergal Whitely.

John Hetherton and Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing registered four points from play each while Dublin had a whopping 14 different scorers in total.

They will face Clare in the 1B final on the weekend of April 4/5 with a Leinster SHC opener after that against Offaly on April 18. As for Carow, they’ll be in Joe McDonagh action on April 18 against Laois.

The permutations were pretty simple for both before this Round 7 encounter – win at all costs.

Hosts Carlow gave Richard Coady his first start of the year but while he wore number 13, he dropped back immediately to play as a sweeper.

But it was basic errors that cost Carlow initially, the hosts losing three possessions which led to the first three scores of the game for Dublin.

Whitely then drilled back-to-back scores to leave Dublin 0-5 to no score up and cruising.

Whitely’s fourth of the game stretched the gap to six points as Dublin hit the 20-minute mark with a 0-10 to 0-4 advantage.

Dublin's Conor McHugh and Chris Nolan of Carlow. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin, mixing it up nicely between a running game dominated by the likes of Brian Hayes and Darragh Power, and a more route one approach to target-man John Hetherton, looked entirely at their ease.

With 32 minutes played, they led by 0-16 to 0-8, thanks in part to five points in a row from Cian O’Sullivan, Hetherton, Whitely, Dara Purcell and Power.

Pinpoint 🎯



John Hetherton with a great score in the first half against Carlow 🙌#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/31LloYso9G — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 21, 2026

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It looked ominous at that stage for Carlow but they suddenly burst into life, closing out the half with two terrific goals.

Martin Kavanagh nailed the first in the 33rd minute, capitalising on an advantage from the ref to try a pot shot from 25 metres which flew into the top corner.

Chris Nolan’s strike deep into stoppage time was from the top drawer too, the Carlow captain bursting through from the right and lashing beyond Seán Brennan.

It left Dublin just 0-18 to 2-9 up at half time and with news filtering through of Down beating Antrim in Newry, Carlow had real hope now.

The sense of optimism didn’t last long though as visitors Dublin restarted with six of the first seven points in the second half to put significant daylight between the teams again.

Ó Dúlaing came on for Dónal Burke at the break and scored three of the points from frees.

Carlow needed at least another goal but it never arrived as Dublin overwhelmed Pat Bennett’s side with their crisp and tidy running game, allied to their ability to pick off long-range scores.

Dublin looked more likely to hit the net again as Hetherton, O’Sullivan and sub Davy Keogh all drew saves from Foley who was making his first League start this season in goals for Carlow.

The big positive for Carlow in the second half was the arrival of Jake Nolan for his debut as a sub, the Kildavin/Clonegal man pointing in his very first play.

Antrim's Paul Boyle with Donal Hughes of Down. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, in the other two Division 1B ties, Antrim managed to avoid relegation despite suffering a dramatic defeat to Down.

The teams played out a tense contest with Down snatching victory after a late goal from Donal Hughes. However, they will still drop down to Division 2 next year along with Carlow.

Antrim, Carlow and Down finish the league with two points each at the bottom of the table, but Davy Fitzgerald’s Antrim will survive as they have the best scoring difference.

Lee Chin signing autographs after the game. ©INPHO ©INPHO

Wexford closed out their league campaign with a comfortable win over Kildare which included a hat-trick of goals for Jack Redmond.

Wexford finished with the same number of points as Dublin on the table but since the sides played out a draw when they met last month, Keith Rossiter’s side were denied a place in the final due to scoring difference.

The teams will meet again in their Leinster opener next month.

Dublin scorers: Fergal Whitely 0-5, John Hetherton 0-4, Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing 0-4 (0-3f), Cian O’Sullivan 0-3 (0-1f), Darragh Power 0-3, Dara Purcell 0-2, Conor Burke 0-2, Paddy Doyle 0-2, Chris Crummey 0-2, Conor Donohoe 0-2, Davy Keogh 0-2, Dónal Burke 0-1 (0-1f), Paddy Smyth 0-1, Conor Groarke 0-1

Carlow scorers: Martin Kavanagh 1-3 (0-2f), Chris Nolan 1-2 (0-1f), Donagh Murphy 0-2, Ciarán Whelan 0-2, Fiachra Fitzpatrick 0-2, Ted Joyce 0-1, Fiach O’Toole 0-1, Jake Nolan 0-1.

DUBLIN

1. Seán Brennan (Cuala)

Related Reads The permutations ahead of the GAA hurling league final round

4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

2. Conor McHugh (Na Fianna)

8. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields – Captain)

7. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s)

5. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg)

9. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

11. Dónal Burke (Na Fianna)

12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

13. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)

15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)

SUBS

23. Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (Commercials) for Donal Burke (h/t)

26. Conor Groarke (Cuala) for Dunphy (h/t)

19. Seán Gallagher (Naomh Barróg) for Conor Burke (42-45)

24. Conor Donohoe (Erins Isle) for Purcell (53)

20. Davy Keogh (Thomas Davis) for Hayes (61)

Gallagher for Crummey (67)

CARLOW

1. Kyle Foley (Naomh Eoin)

2. Conaill Fitzpatrick (Mt. Leinster Rangers)

3. Dion Wall (Ballinkillen)

4. Paul Doyle (Naomh Moling)

5. Evan Kealy (Mt. Leinster Rangers)

6. Kevin McDonald (Mt. Leinster Rangers)

7. Fiach O’Toole (Naomh Bríd)

8. Ciarán Whelan (Ballinkillen)

9. Fiachra Fitzpatrick (Mt. Leinster Rangers)

10. Jack Treacy (Ballinkillen)

14. John Doyle (Naomh Moling)

11. Donagh Murphy (Mt. Leinster Rangers)

13. Richard Coady (Mt. Leinster Rangers)

12. Martin Kavanagh (Naomh Moling)

15. Chris Nolan (Mt. Leinster Rangers – Captain)

SUBS

19. Ted Joyce (Mt. Leinster Rangers) for John Doyle (h/t)

25. Conor Kehoe (Naomh Moling) for Murphy (50)

26. James Doyle (Naomh Moling) for Kavanagh (50)

21. Colm Beck (Naomh Eoin) for Kealy (54)

23. Jake Nolan (Kildavin/Clonegal) for Whelan (57)

Referee: Shane Hynes (Galway).

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell