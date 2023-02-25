Dublin come from six down to edge past Clare and keep 100% record in Division 2

Dublin 0-16

Clare 1-12

DUBLIN HAVE KEPT their 100% record intact in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League. Just about.

Cormac Costello fisted over in the 74th minute to secure a one-point win over battling Clare at Croke Park. Dean Rock’s 0-8 (5f, 1 ’45) haul was also key.

In the 50th minute, Dessie Farrell’s side were six points down — 1-12 to 0-9 — but they rattled off the last seven scores of the game to make it four wins from four.

Clare, for whom Gavin Cooney raised their green flag just before half time, were pipped at the post for the second week in-a-row.

More to follow.

Scorers for Dublin: Dean Rock 0-8 (5f, ’45), Sean Lowry, Brian Fenton, James McCarthy, Lee Gannon, Colm Basquel, Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan, Cormac Costello all 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Emmett McMahon 0-4 (1f), Eoin Cleary 0-4 (1f), Gavin Cooney 1-2, Diarmuid Coughlin, Podge Collins both 0-1

Advertisement

Dublin

1. David O’Hanlon (Na Fianna)

2. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 4. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s)

10. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock), 11. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St-Enda’s), 17. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

21. Sean Lowry (St Vincent’s), 14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams), 15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Subs

13. Cormac Costello for Ross McGarry (HT)

12. Niall Scully for Sean Lowry (HT)

22. Jack McCaffrey for Tom Lahiff (44)

18. Colm Basquel for Lee Gannon (50)

24. Eoin Murchan for Cian Murphy (60)

Clare

1. Stephen Ryan (Kilrush Shamrocks)

2. Manus Doherty (Éire Óg, Ennis), 3. Cillian Brennan (Clondegad), 4. Ronan Lanigan (Éire Óg, Ennis)

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

5. Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora), 6. Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare), 7. Alan Sweeney (St Breckan’s)

8. Ciaran Russell (Éire Óg, Ennis), 9. Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels)

10. Jamie Malone (Corofin), 11. Eoin Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay — captain), 12. Dermot Coughlan (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

13. Gavin Cooney (Éire Óg, Ennis), 14. Emmet McMahon (Kildysart), 15. Pádraic Collins (Cratloe)

Subs

19. Aaron Griffin for Podge Collins (HT)

24. Brendy Rouine for Darragh Bohannon (63, temp)

9. Darragh Bohannon for Rouine (64)

25. Keelan Sexton for 9. Darragh Bohannon (70)

Referee: Jerome Henry (Meath).

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.