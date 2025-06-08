Dublin earn dramatic draw in All-Ireland SFC opener with Waterford

Waterford 1-13

Dublin 1-13

A LAST-SECOND equaliser from Kate Sullivan salvaged a dramatic draw for Dublin in a cracking TG4 All-Ireland SFC opener with Waterford in Dungarvan.

Despite the absence of top scorer Kellyann Hogan, the Déise led 1-13 to 1-11 with two minutes left. Hannah Power put in a player-of-the-match performance at midfield, captain Emma Murray was magnificent in defence and attack, while Bríd McMaugh kicked four points.

But the home side couldn’t hang on for their first-ever senior championship win over the Dubs, however, as a Hannah Tyrrell free and that buzzer-beater from Sullivan levelled the contest for the seventh time.

A bizarre own goal from Dublin defender Sinead Goldrick saw Waterford enjoy a 1-6 to 0-7 advantage at half time. The experienced defender attempted a back pass to Abby Shiels from a free on 18 minutes, but misjudged it and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

That uncharacteristic error gifted the Déise a four-point cushion at 1-4 to 0-3. Dublin hit back with the next four points. Tyrrell tapped over two frees while Annabelle Timothy and Kate Sullivan also split the posts.

Waterford regained the lead when Bríd McMaugh belted her third point over the blue spot. Chloe Fennell’s second free of the afternoon left them two in front at the interval. Tomás Mac an t’Saoir’s team could have been further ahead as they kicked six wides.

On the restart, Déise skipper Emma Murray won a turnover at one end and slotted a point at the other. Tyrrell brought the sides level on 32 minutes at 1-7 apiece when she finished low under Waterford goalkeeper Katelyn Gardner. Murray added her second point from play before Tyrrell then dummied and pointed.

The teams were tied on six occasions in an absorbing second period. Katie Murray and Lauren McGregor edged the hosts 1-13 to 1-11 ahead with time almost up.

Dublin didn’t panic. Tyrrell converted a late free. Power won a huge kickout for the hosts, but the Sky Blues retrieved possession and Sullivan got her kick away just before the full-time hooter.

Scorers – Waterford: B McMaugh 0-4 (1f), S Goldrick (own goal) 1-0, C Fennell 0-3 (3fs), L McGregor (1f), E Murray 0-2 each, K Murray, C Walsh 0-1 each.

Dublin: H Tyrrell 1-5 (4fs), K Sullivan 0-4, S Goldrick, A Timothy, C Rowe, S McIntyre 0-1 each.

WATERFORD: K Gardner; A Murray, R Casey, C Murray; Á O’Neill, K McGrath, L Ní Arta; E Power, H Power; K Murray, E Murray, B McMaugh; L McGregor, C Walsh, C Fennell. Subs: L O’Shea for Fennell (52), Á Power for Ní Arta (52), M Dunford for McMaugh (55), C McCarthy for Walsh (55), L Mulcahy for A Murray (60).

DUBLIN: A Shiels; J Tobin, L Caffrey, N Crowley; H McGinnis, M Byrne, S Goldrick; N Hetherton, É O’Dowd; A Timothy, A Curran, S McIntyre; C Rowe, H Tyrrell, K Sullivan. Subs: R McDonnell for Timothy (HT), N Owens for Rowe (42), C Darby for Curran (43), C Fox for McIntyre (55).

Referee: Barry Redmond (Wexford).