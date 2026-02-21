Kerry flex muscle at Croke Park as All-Ireland champions cruise past hapless Dublin

Allianz Football League Division 1

Dublin 1-10

Kerry 1-16

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kerry flexed their muscle at Croke Park, operating in fourth gear and still cruising past hapless Dublin.

Tony Brosnan’s 57th-minute goal was the killer score as Jack O’Connor’s crew picked up a second Division 1 win to keep their title hopes alive.

There were important cameos too from Footballer of the Year David Clifford and Seán O’Shea, both of whom grabbed crucial two-pointers.

Mark O’Shea was Man of the Match at midfield and the return of Paudie Clifford and Tom O’Sullivan bodes well with 0-3 registered between the two subs.

Struggling Dublin raised a gallop late on with a Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne goal five minutes from time cutting the gap to three points.

But late scores from O’Sullivan and Seán O’Shea sealed it for Kerry who will face Monaghan next weekend.

As for Dublin, their third loss from four outings means they’re stuck in a relegation battle and must beat Roscommon in Round 5.

The Kingdom twice opened up big first-half leads on Dublin, firstly surging 0-7 to 0-2 ahead and then 0-9 to 0-3 approaching the half hour.

Two-pointers from Sean O’Shea, the very first score of the game, and David Clifford helped the Munster champions to build up a big lead.

David Clifford gets a shot away despite the best efforts of Charlie McMorrow. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Brosnan, Graham O’Sullivan and Cillian Trant were on the mark too with singles as Jack O’Connor’s side asserted their superiority.

Goalscorer Ó Cofaigh Byrne was a late addition to the Dublin team in place of Luke Breathnach and enjoyed his first start of the season at midfield.

Advertisement

But it was old reliables Ciaran Kilkenny and O’Callaghan that hauled Dublin back into it, a 28th-minute Kilkenny two-pointer followed by an O’Callaghan point from a free.

That was O’Callaghan’s third score of the half, all from placed balls, but also his last as he made way at half time with what looked like a muscle injury.

Kerry deserved their 0-9 to 0-6 interval lead and extended the lead back out to four with third quarter scores from David Clifford and Brosnan.

The latter should have struck for a goal in the 49th minute when Kerry turned over a Dublin kick-out, allowing Paudie Clifford to play in Brosnan.

Two minutes later, he wasn’t as wasteful, netting after yet another turnover on the Dublin kick-out.

Kerry’s 1-12 to 0-8 lead didn’t flatter them with a brilliant Jason Foley block on Quigley summing up their strength at either end.

Dublin have been playing in patches so far in the League and crafted another purple patch in the closing 10 minutes to give themselves some hope.

Sean O'Shea scores a point. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Paddy Small landed a two-pointer and then Kilkenny set Seán Bugler free who was able to pick out Ó Cofaigh Byrne for the goal.

From nowhere, Dublin were suddenly just three points behind again – but that was as good as it got for them.

Kerry scorers: Tony Brosnan 1-2, David Clifford 0-4 (1 2pt score, 0-1f), Sean O’Shea 0-4 (2 2pt scores), Tom O’Sullivan 0-2, Cillian Trant 0-1, Graham O’Sullivan 0-1, Tadhg Morley 0-1, Paudie Clifford 0-1.

Dublin scorers: Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne 1-0, Con O’Callaghan 0-3 (0-2f, 0-1 45), Paddy Small 0-3 (1 2pt score), Ciarán Kilkenny 0-2 (tp), Ross McGarry 0-1, Niall Scully 0-1.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

8. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

9. Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes)

10. Cillian Trant (St Senan’s)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

14. David Clifford (Fossa)

15. Keith Evans (Keel)

Subs

22. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) for Looney (HT)

21. Paudie Clifford (Fossa) for Burns (HT)

19. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle) for Graham O’Sullivan (54)

20. Donagh O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses) for Trant (54)

18. Liam Smith (Glenbeigh Glencar) for Mark O’Shea (63)

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

3. Nathan Doran (Clontarf)

4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

11. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh)

9. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala)

7. Alex Gavin (Ballyboden St Endas)

6. Brian Howard (Raheny)

22. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala)

5. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Endas)

8. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

15. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street)

Subs

18. Seán MacMahon (Raheny) for Doran (33)

26. Joe Quigley (Kilmacud Crokes) for O’Callaghan (HT)

10. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St Johns) for O’Dell (43)

23. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps) for McGarry (45)

20. Conor Tyrrell (St Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh) for Gavin (62)

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon).

******