Dublin down Kildare at Parnell Park for first Leinster SHC win

Leinster SHC Round 2

Dublin 3-24

Kildare 1-19

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

NO GREAT SURPRISES at Parnell Park where Dublin got back to winning ways to grab their first two points of the Leinster SHC campaign.

Niall Ó Ceallacháin’s crew took a while to get going but a powerful finish to the first half, which yielded nine unanswered points, put them into a winning position.

And Fergal Whitely’s second goal of the game in the third quarter, followed by a goal from substitute David Purcell, all put paid to Kildare’s hopes of ending their long wait for a win in the province.

Kildare rejoined the Leinster SHC last weekend after a 22-year absence and were highly competitive against Wexford before running out of gas late on.

They were in this one for around 25 minutes before 2025 All-Ireland semi-finalists Dublin took over to follow up their Round 1 draw in Offaly with the win.

Dublin had 13 different scorers in all, including free-taker Donal Burke, who struck 0-7, and dominant midfielder Conor Donohoe who sniped four points from play.

The standard will inevitably rise for the Sky Blues in Round 3 when they face Wexford, away, while Joe McDonagh Cup holders Kildare will have home advantage against Galway.

There was a significant appearance from the bench for Dublin by Liam Rushe who last featured for his county in 2022.

Both sides made late changes to their lineups with Caolán Smith making his first start of the year for Kildare, the only change to the team that pushed Wexford hard in Newbridge.

Dublin, meanwhile, played an intriguing game. Rushe, recently recalled to the panel after four years in retirement, stood in with the XV for the national anthem.

But when the game actually began he joined the subs with goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons, defender John Bellew and attacker Burke the players that actually came into the team.

Dublin scored the first three points and opened up an early 0-4 to 0-1 lead but as their wides mounted up – they struck eighth in the first half and dropped three attempts short – Kildare gained a foothold.

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In fact, with 16 minutes on the clock, the visitors led by 0-5 to 0-4 thanks in the main to three points from Jack Sheridan, who ended up striking 1-10 in total.

Dublin's John Hetherton and Kildare's Rian Boran compete for the high ball. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

Whitely’s 17th minute goal, an ugly enough score when he bundled the ball in at the second time of asking, looked like it might get the Dubs going.

But they still struggled for another 10 minutes to break down a resolute Kildare side that put together some tasty attacks.

At that stage, the scores were tied at 1-6 to 0-9 and Kildare were purring.

But they didn’t score again until the 40th minute as Dublin took complete control until half time, reeling off nine points in a row to lead by 1-15 to 0-9.

John Hetherton suddenly came alive after a quiet start, clipping three from play and Donohoe finished the half with four points.

The score of the half came in the 32nd minute when Brian Hayes slipped a reverse hand-pass to Burke beneath the main stand and the Na Fianna man converted from distance.

Kildare looked overwhelmed in all sectors and slipped 16 points behind in the final quarter as Dublin upped the ante.

The hosts got some real punch from the bench with Purcell excellent and there was 1-3 in total from subs.

Sheridan pulled back a Kildare goal in the 62nd minute when he rifled to the roof of the net from close range and he had an opportunity for a second in the 70th minute but winced as his penalty was saved.

Dublin scorers: Donal Burke 0-7 (0-5f), Fergal Whitely 2-0, Conor Donohoe 0-4, David Purcell 1-0, John Hetherton 0-3, Cian O’Sullivan 0-2, Ronan Hayes 0-2, Chris Crummey 0-1, Dara Purcell 0-1, Darragh Power 0-1, Brian Hayes 0-1, Conor Burke 0-1, Conal O Riain 0-1

Kildare scorers: Jack Sheridan 1-10 (0-7f), Daire Guerin 0-3, Caolán Smith 0-2, Dan O’Meara 0-2, Muiris Curtin 0-1, Darragh Melville 0-1.

Dublin

16. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 5. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 21. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields)

6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields – captain), 7. Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg), 8. Conor Burke (St Vincents)

11. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 9. Conor Donohoe (Erins Isle)

10. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 23. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

13. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes), 14. John Hetherton (St Vincents), 15. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigids)

Subs

17. David Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes) for Dara Purcell (41)

24. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes) for Hetherton (51)

26. Liam Rushe (Na Fianna) for Crummey (53)

18. Conal O Riain (Kilmacud Crokes) for O’Sullivan (55)

22. Andy Dunphy (St Brigids) for Bellew (66)

Kildare

1. Paddy McKenna (Clane)

4. Simon Leacy (Naas), 3. Rian Boran (Naas – captain), 2. Liam O’Reilly (Naas)

6. Conan Boran (Naas), 5. Paul Dolan (Éire Óg Corra Choill), 9. Dan O’Meara (Maynooth)

8. Richy Hogan (Naas), 12. Cathal McCabe (Maynooth)

15. Jack Sheridan (Naas), 11. Daire Guerin (Naas), 10. David Qualter (Maynooth)

14. Gerry Keegan (Celbridge), 13. Muiris Curtin (Moorefield), 24. Caolan Smith (Clane)

Subs

25. Alan Goss (Celbridge) for Qualter (6)

26. Tom Power (Maynooth) for Curtin (40)

22. Darragh Melville (Leixlip) for Dolan (44)

23. Jack Travers (Leixlip) for Hogan (50)

19. Tim Ryan (Ardclough) for Goss (59)

Referee: Colm McDonald (Antrim).

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