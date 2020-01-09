This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 9 January, 2020
Dubs book Walsh Cup semi with 14-point win against Laois

John Hetherton struck the game’s only goal on the hour mark.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 10:06 PM
Fergal Whitely tries to get away from James Ryan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Fergal Whitely tries to get away from James Ryan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Dublin 1-28 Laois 0-17

DUBLIN’S HURLERS SET up a Walsh Cup semi-final against Galway with a 14-point win over Laois this evening.

The Dubs led 0-13 to 0-7 at the break in Parnell Park, and pulled away when John Hetherton struck the game’s only goal to put 10 between the sides on the hour mark, 1-23 to 0-16.

Substitutes Alex O’Neill, Lorcan McMullan and Mark Howard all got their names on the board late on as attention turned to Sunday’s clash with Galway.

Kilkenny will face Wexford in the other semi-final on Sunday. Throw-in in Callan is at 2pm.

The42 Team

