Dubs book Walsh Cup semi with 14-point win against Laois

Fergal Whitely tries to get away from James Ryan.

Dublin 1-28 Laois 0-17

DUBLIN’S HURLERS SET up a Walsh Cup semi-final against Galway with a 14-point win over Laois this evening.

The Dubs led 0-13 to 0-7 at the break in Parnell Park, and pulled away when John Hetherton struck the game’s only goal to put 10 between the sides on the hour mark, 1-23 to 0-16.

Substitutes Alex O’Neill, Lorcan McMullan and Mark Howard all got their names on the board late on as attention turned to Sunday’s clash with Galway.

Kilkenny will face Wexford in the other semi-final on Sunday. Throw-in in Callan is at 2pm.