Saturday 15 February, 2020
1-4 for rising star Archer as late goals help Dublin U20s into Leinster semi-final with 10-point win

Tom Gray’s side eventually got the better of a battling Longford side at Parnell Park.

By Paul Keane Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 3:50 PM
26 minutes ago 1,347 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5008679
Ciaran Archer top-scored for the Leinster title holders.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ciaran Archer top-scored for the Leinster title holders.
Ciaran Archer top-scored for the Leinster title holders.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Dublin 3-10

Longford 0-9

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

LATE GOALS FROM the prolific Ciaran Archer and substitute Conor Kinsella eased EirGrid Leinster U20 football title holders Dublin to a flattering 10-point quarter-final win at Parnell Park.

Level at half-time amid high winds and driving rain, Tom Gray’s side looked like they were in for a real battle against a Longford side priced as 15/2 underdogs beforehand.

But five points in a row after the restart put Dublin into a commanding lead and with Longford reduced to 14 players in the 47th minute the hosts eased through to the last four, matching their Round 1 10-point win over Wicklow.

There was still just three points in it with 57 minutes on the clock but Archer, the reigning U-20 Player of the Year who hit 10-35 in last year’s campaign which memorably brought Dublin to the brink of All-Ireland success, netted.

Luke Murphy Guinane added a Dublin point before their third goal arrived from Kinsella in the 62nd minute, a tap in from close range after a clever breakdown by ex-minor star Luke Swan.

The ever busy Archer finished with 1-4 though had one shot saved by the goalkeeper, struck another off the post and also hit the post with a point attempt from a sideline kick.

Lorcan O’Dell grabbed Dublin’s first goal in the ninth minute but a strong fightback from Longford that included points from Oran Kenny, Dylan Farrell and Dario Ciglianio in horrendous conditions tied it up at half-time, 1-3 to 0-6.

Those five points in a row from Dublin in the third quarter nudged them clear again and Longford were rocked by Aidan McGuire’s dismissal for a black card on top of an earlier booking.

Dublin’s reward is a semi-final clash with neighbours Meath next weekend.

Dublin scorers: Ciaran Archer 1-4 (0-3f), Lorcan O’Dell 1-1, Conor Kinsella 1-0, Evan Caulfield, Killian McGinnis, Kieran McKeon, Padraig Purcell and Luke Murphy Guinane 0-1 each.

Longford scorers: Oran Kenny 0-3 (0-3f), Dylan Farrell 0-3 (0-2f), Eoghan McCormack, Dario Ciglianio and Aaron Farrell 0-1 each.

Dublin

1. Josh O’Neill

4. Josh Bannon
3. Adam Rafter
2. Alan Murphy

5. Rory Dwyer
6. Adam Waddick
7, Lee Gannon

8. Killian McGinnis
9. Evan Caulfield

10. Mark Lavin
10. Lorcan O’Dell
12. Sean Foran

13. Ciaran Archer
14. Luke Swan
15. Kieran McKeon

Subs:
22. Padraig Purcell for McKeon (36)
23. Luke Murphy Guinane for Foran (52)
17. Conor Tyrrell for Murphy (55)
19. Anthony Quinn for Bannon (60)
18. Conor Kinsella for Gannon (61)

Longford

1. Eoin McGuinness

3. Sean O’Sullivan
4. Dario Ciglianio
6. James Moran

5. Dylan Glancy
2. Jakub Kajan
7. Eoghan McCormack

8. Tadhg McKevin
9. Euan Finneran

10. Cian O Nuallain
11. Kian Gilmore
12. Dylan Farrell

13. Joe Hagan
14. Aidan McGuire
15. Oran Kenny

Subs:

18. Darren Moffett for O Nuallain (40)
19. Aaron Farrell for Finneran (43)
23. Jake Donnelly for Kajan (48)
17. Niall Finneran for McCormack (52)

Referee: Stephen Johnson (Louth).

About the author:

About the author
Paul Keane
@keanepaul11
sport@the42.ie

